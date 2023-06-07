Dhe crash of a business jet on June 4th after a random flight also over the American capital Washington may have an obvious explanation: a sudden drop in pressure. Without an immediate reaction from the crew, everyone on board then falls unconscious. Two fighter planes had taken off and reached the Cessna Citation V in supersonic flight. The pilots of the military jets noticed that the pilot of the Citation, built in 1990, sat slumped in the cockpit.

The sonic boom triggered by the F-16s had caused concern among the population. There is a restricted flight area over Washington up to an altitude of 5500 meters. Although the Citation Jet was flying at an altitude of 10,300 meters, an alarm was raised because the only pilot on board did not report on the radio. He was traveling with three passengers.