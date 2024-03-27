Genoa – The Secolo XIX editorial committee, awaiting the developments of the preliminary transfer operation between Gedi and the MSC group, is committed with all its strength to implementing every action necessary to safeguard jobs and current contractual conditions to protect the autonomy of the newspaper and the quality of the information.

The Gedi Group, after numerous denials regarding the possibility of selling our newspaper, has once again demonstrated its lack of credibility. Behaving as it had already done in the past when transfer operations had been denied and then materialized immediately afterwards and leading to the dismantling of what until recently was the leading Italian publishing group.

We are highly concernednot so much for a possible sale to an economically solid group like MSC from which we are waiting to hear future plans and investments, but rather for the ways in which the union representation (and consequently the entire editorial team) was informed of the start of due diligence.



The statement Sale of the 19th century, preliminary agreement signed between Gedi and MSC March 27, 2024

Giving such important communication with these sudden ways and fragmentary it absolutely is unacceptable and disrespectful towards a newspaper that has been the voice of Genoa and the whole of Liguria for almost 140 years.

We would have expected this communication to come directly from Gedi's CEO Maurizio Scanavino who did not attend the meeting with the Cdr but then released statements in the press disrespecting the entire editorial team.

We immediately ask Gedi for concrete and clear answers about the future of the 19th century, as well as the investment plan envisaged within the state of crisis already underway at the newspaper.

We hope that the new publisher, if the operation concludes positively, will guarantee employment and salary levels starting from compliance with the employment contract. But also implement a series of actions for the relaunch of the newspaper: investments that never came from Gedi given that he preferred to take the path of widespread savings aimed at a single objective, that of getting rid of a historic publishing magazine Italian.

The Cdr of the 19th century

The reactions

Fnsi: “Protecting employment and salary levels in the 19th century”

“As Gedi has accustomed us, after the preliminary denial the news of the transfer arrives. In this case it concerns the 19th century”. This was stated by Alessandra Costante, general secretary of the Fnsi. The National Federation of the Italian Press “will carefully follow the events concerning the Genoa newspaper. In the over 140 years of history of the 19th century – adds Costante – the publishers of the newspaper have always been 'great publishers', interested in the development of information and to the protection of the newspaper. We hope that in this case too the new publisher fits into the tradition of the Genoese newspaper. If this is not the case, the Fnsi will not make any discounts to protect employment and salary levels”.

The note from the Ligurian Association of Journalists, Ligurian Reporters Group, Order of Journalists of Liguria

The Ligurian Association of Journalists, the Ligurian Chroniclers Group and the Order of Journalists of Liguria express “full and total support” for the journalists of the 19th century after the Gedi group and the MSC group communicated, in a joint note, that they have reached a preliminary agreement for the sale of Secolo XIX to a company wholly owned by the MSC group.

The parties will now enter into exclusive negotiations to allow due diligence to be carried out and, in parallel, they will proceed with the preparation and discussion of the contractual documents that will govern the operation. Operation – we read further in the press release – which also includes digital and advertising activities relating to Secolo XIX, as well as four newspapers connected to it such as The MediTelegraph, L'Avvisatore Marittimo, Il Giornale del Ponente Ligure and TTM – Tecnologie Trasporti Mare.

The Association, Gruppo Cronisti and Ordine stand alongside the editorial staff of Decimonono and strongly ask that immediate guarantees be given on employment, salary levels and the future of the newspaper.