Cesira Pardini had survived the Nazi massacre of Sant’Anna di Stazzema after seeing her mother die

Cesira Pardini died at the age of 95: the survived the massacre of Sant’Anna di Stazzema and the gold medal for civil merit passed away yesterday, Thursday 31 March. The news is given by Simone Tonini from the historical museum of the Versilia district.

“Cesira Pardini left us” wrote Tonini “a column of memory, one of the extraordinary women of Sant’Anna di Stazzema. I remember in 2008 a testimony of her in Sant’Anna di Stazzema, in front of the house of Coletti where Cesira miraculously survived the massacre. There were many young people listening to her, in a thunderous silence, surrounded by emotion “.

Cesira Pardini, at the time of the Nazi massacre, he was only 17 years old: he saw his mother die, shot by the Germans. But, although she too was seriously injured, and despite the presence of her military, he incredibly managed to rescue her sisters, including the smallest, of only 20 days (which will then die a few days later), taking it out of the mother’s arms after the execution, before save another child found under a pile of corpses.

In 2015 he received the gold medal for civil valor with this motivation of the President of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano: “In the course of a mopping up and the next ferocious slaughter perpetrated by the German troops, together with her mother, sisters and other neighbors, she was captured and put to the wall but, although wounded by machine gun shots, she managed to push her sisters to shelter in a stable behind.

Subsequently, after having removed from the arms of the killed mother also the newborn sister, he took them all to a safer place, near which, although again wounded by the retreating military, he identified under a heap of corpses a young child still alive, and brought him to safety. Bright testimony of courage, firm determination and a high spirit of human solidarity “, the motivation for the recognition.

“It was a rare event as it was precious to be able to listen to Cesira“we read in the memory of Tonini.” He knew how to convey his courage and tenacity in the simplicity and truth of his words. The sadness that comes over us knowing that it is gone is great “.

“But it is necessary” adds Tonini, “find the strength to carry on his teachings and to transmit the memory and, above all, to be able to draw inspiration from those who, like Cesira, have been able to go through pain and difficulties looking to the future. We must consider ourselves lucky to have met her, now she is up to us to deserve this luck “.

