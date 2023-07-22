Cesena, Bonaccini reunites his followers at “Energia Popolare”. Standing ovation for Prodi

Long applause from the Cesena Fiera audience for Romano Prodi’s arrival at the popular energy convention, the two-day event organized by Stefano Bonaccini. Piero De Luca, Pd deputy, interrupted his speech to allow those present to give a standing ovation to the former prime minister.

“Democracy is participation”. We need a “synergy between reformism and radicalism” the former premier begins. “The problem of returning to dialogue with the intermediate bodies is an absolutely vital element. Without this fertilization every party is dead. We need to talk to all Italians”, he adds.

“Thank you to Romano Prodi,” said Gianni Cuperlo, a member of the Democratic Party. And again: “I hear repeats that the new secretary should be helped, I read something paternalistic in this”, he adds. “Pluralism is never a burden, but it is a path to unite consensus”, he underlines. “The new secretary has the ability to govern this wealth, she can and must do it,” says Cuperlo from the stage. Elly “is the secretary of all of us”, still pressing.

