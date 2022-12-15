Cesena, an elderly man found dead at home. He was naked and wrapped in Christmas lights

THE neighbors, husband and wife, every day they knocked on his door to give him lunch, but on Monday 12 December, Mario Ricci did not open. The spouses insisted and, having received no answer, they called the police, who once inside found the 76-year-old former plumber dead.

Especially the body of Mario Ricci he was found naked, lying on the kitchen floor and wrapped in some Christmas lights, used to decorate the trees. The man he lived alone on the first floor of a red brick house, located in viale Marconi 800, in Cesena.

Of Mario Ricci we know that Not was married And he had inherited the flat from a dead aunt. From a first reconstruction of the facts it is possible that the 76 years old themselves handling electrical cables, it is not excluded that got shocked and died of a heart attack. His feet were bare and it is probable that he slipped and, falling to the ground, broke his femur. Perhaps, precisely because he couldn’t move, he couldn’t ask for help.

The coroner intervened to establish the causes of deathfound that the death occurred between 24 and 48 hours before the discovery. The scientific police for the findings and the Forlì prosecutor’s office are also on the spot. The deputy prosecutor Federica Messina is dealing with the case and together with the judicial police she will try to shed full light on this tragic affair.

