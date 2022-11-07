A 7-year-old boy died after being hit by a bus. The tragic accident occurred in Cesena around 5.30 pm, where the little boy was riding a bicycle with his father and brother when, due to circumstances still to be clarified, he fell. At that moment a bus was arriving on the road which failed to avoid him, causing him a head injury that was fatal. The municipal police are trying to reconstruct the incident in detail.

* news being updated