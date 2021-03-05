Cesc Gay, moving away from ‘Sentimental’, his latest feature film, he takes up the formula he used in ‘A gun in each hand’, the episodes cinema, in ‘Stories not to tell’, a film with acid and very urban humor, which delves into human emotions, some very pathetic, and which shoots in Barcelona.

Antonio De la Torre, Maribel Verdú, José Coronado, Quim Gutiérrez, Belén Cuesta, Javier Rey, Verónica Echegui, Álex Brendemühl, María León, Chino Darín, Alejandra Onieva, Brays Efe, Alexandra Jiménez and Nora Navas form the very choral cast of this film, composed of five stories full of humor, irony and with situations that, as its title indicates, are so regrettable that they should not be told.

In the words of Cesc Gay, these stories “are centered on the sentimental life of our protagonists, told with a lot of action and rhythm, defined by a very acid tone and humor, as the title itself already implies.” And here women have more prominence: «In all my films, men are the protagonists, but this time, in ‘Stories not to tell’, I dare that they are too, although my gaze is always directed towards them and, of course, his pathetic inability to face his emotions’, says the filmmaker.

The stories reflect situations that cause embarrassment to others: «It narrates situations in which we can recognize ourselves and that we would prefer not to explain, or even forget. Unexpected encounters, ridiculous moments or absurd decisions, five stories with an acid and compassionate look at the inability to control our own emotions ”, reveals Gay, who signs the script with his regular collaborator Tomás Aragay (‘Krámpack’, ‘En la ciudad ‘,’ Fiction ‘,’ A gun in each hand ‘and’ Truman ‘).

Marta Esteban, producer of the nine films directed by Cesc Gay, reveals that “each film is another beautiful result of all these years working together, a show of mutual trust and complicity. Cesc’s great strength is directing the actors, getting them to vibrate with his characters and for the audience to empathize with them, and in this, we have a great cast of formidable actors ».

This ninth feature film by Cesc Gay is produced by Imposible Films (Marta Esteban’s production company) and Nocontarfilm, with the participation of RTVE, Movistar + and TVC and will be distributed in theaters by Filmax.