Spanish international midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced this Saturday “with great sadness” that, after twenty-one active seasons, the time has come “to hang up his boots” and put an end to a career in which he has played for clubs such as Barcelona, ​​Arsenal, Chelsea or Monaco and in which he has won a World Cup and two European Championships with the Spanish team.

Cesc’s goodbye

“After 20 incredible years filled with sacrifice, dedication and joy, it is time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game. I have loved every minute of it”explains in a message published on his social networks the until today player of Como of the Italian Serie B, whose subsidiary team he will begin to train as it is a club and a project that cannot excite him “more”.

For this reason, he explains that “not everything is sadness” since the “charming” Italian team “won” his heart “from the first minute” and came into his life at the “perfect moment” of his career. “I will never forget my first days at Barça, Arsenal, Barça again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will keep them all as a treasure”, adds the player, who confesses that at 36 he has lived experiences “not in a million years” he thought he could live.

“From lifting the World Cup, the European Championships, to winning it all in England and Spain and almost every European trophies, it’s been a journey I’ll never forget.”

Fábregas, who appreciates the help throughout his sports career from teammates, coaches, managers, fans and especially his family. And he does not forget the adversaries who tried to “bring him down”, whom he thanks for making him “stronger”, the letter continues.

Lastly, the Spanish international believes that his career has been “more than worth it” because of “the great memories and friends” he has made along the way. “I have also learned three languages ​​and have become more compassionate and wise throughout my travels,” concludes Fábregas.

EFE

