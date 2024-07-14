Cesc Fabregas has one goal: to improve the performance of his Como, the team that has just been promoted to Serie A, and which will be reinforced with great talents with a wealth of football experience, thanks to the Spanish coach’s extensive network of contacts.
Como, an Italian team managed by a well-known Cesc Fabregas, is organizing and managing the next season after being promoted to Serie A, and if they want to compete and remain in the top competition of Italian football, they must have a great transfer window to meet their stated objective.
The demands of each competition are not the same and any football fan knows what it means to belong to Serie A and compete alongside teams such as AC Milan, Juventus, Inter Milan, Lazio or Roma. That is why, in view of this great adventure of Cesc Fabregas’ Como in Italian Calcio, there are many names that are being mentioned to reinforce and improve the performances of this humble squad.
Varane is without a club after leaving Manchester United as a free agent. His decision has led him to enter into negotiations with Como and the Frenchman has already given the green light to his signing and travel to Italy, according to Fabrizio Romano. At 31 years old, Raphael Varane will be one of the footballers who have played in the three major leagues: La Liga, Premier League and Serie A.
Remembered fondly by Real Madrid fans, the centre-back has been tempted more than once by Saudi Arabia, who wanted to take him to their league after learning that he was leaving Manchester United. Even so, playing in Serie A was one of Varane’s goals to close his career as a footballer after accumulating a great list of achievements that includes several Champions League titles and a World Cup.
What better way to strengthen your team’s goalkeeping than by bringing in a good goalkeeper who is a friend of yours. This is the case that Cesc Fabregas could experience at Como and the arrival of Pepe Reina to the Italian team is just a matter of time.
At 41, Pepe Reina wants to fulfil his promise and serve an old friend with whom he has reached the top at international level. They have won two European Cups and a World Cup together. According to Diario As, Fabregas is reportedly convincing important figures to strengthen his squad and one of them is the Villarreal goalkeeper.
Many of the key figures that Cesc Fabregas wants to persuade are Spanish and old acquaintances from the Como coach’s time as a professional footballer. As well as the possible signing of Pepe Reina, Alberto Moreno would be another experienced player that Fabregas would be trying to convince.
Alberto Moreno, at 32, will be an interesting addition for the newly promoted Serie A side. However, the summer transfer window has only just begun and Cesc Fabregas could arm Como with more footballing talents.
