Cesc Fábregas, AS Monaco player and friend of Leo Messi, has defended the Argentine due to the criticism he has received in recent days in the Parc des Princes from the Paris Saint Germain fans.
In the statements made by the Catalan player to Marca, Cesc, he does not understand why they whistle for the one who, for him, is the best player in the history of football. Regarding the whistles that Messi received, Fabregas said: “I think that during the game, you always have to support yourself there. Before the game or after, if they want to whistle you, perfect. But I think that what both Messi and Neymar experienced during the game, when they touched the ball… That’s very ugly”.
Cesc Fábregas also said, as a defense to his former FC Barcelona teammate: “In the end you are talking about a player who has just arrived and who they have never seen in Paris. They have never had a player of that level in all its history.
On the social network, Twitter, the current Monaco player wanted to support his former FC Barcelona teammates with a message that reads: “Football has no memory… it’s a shame. Always with you brothers” .
