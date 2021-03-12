“ Vur mission, assuming you accept it, is to become the next Caesars’ emcee of ceremonies. This gang will self-destruct in five seconds. Good luck. ” It is easy to imagine that the proposal to host the great annual meeting of French cinema could reach Marina Foïs with these words. César for best director awarded to Roman Polanski, the shattering departure of Adèle Haenel and Céline Sciamma, thorough renovation of the Academy and closure of cinemas against the backdrop of Covid: the task has everything of a Impossible mission. And that’s even why the 50-year-old actress this time accepted a role that she had declined several times: “It’s all the same at funerals that we laugh the most. ” She now feels “Legitimate”.

Faced with it, the audience of Caesars – usually freezing – will be absent, coronavirus requires. “I thought we had privileges, but we don’t have that many. We will have to respect the sanitary rules, like everyone else ”, she quipped on France Inter. Only the presenters and the nominees are allowed to attend a ceremony which will de facto look more like a real television show than an awards ceremony. In this mission, she is not alone since the sketches were written with four hands by the followers of black humor Blanche Gardin and Laurent Lafitte. Inspired by the performances of her predecessors Édouard Baer and Valérie Lemercier, Marina Foïs will add a dose of zany gaudriole inherited from the Robins des Bois, the troupe with which she began in the 1990s. With her, the Caesars will rhyme with “Dance, denounce, mess around”.

A link between the two families of the 7th art

“She’s a warrior. In addition to her talent as an actress, she has a lot of energy and determination ”, says about her Josiane Balasko, who starred with Marina Foïs in the comedy Mom, by Alexandra Leclère. In addition to this intrepid character, the one who is also an elected member of the board of directors of the Academy of Caesars has two other major assets: her CV and her range of play. Also at ease in a role of woman of Cro- Magnon in RRRrrrr !!!, Alain Chabat, as Nora, a former juror convinced of the innocence of Jacques Viguier, in An intimate conviction, by Antoine Raimbault, Marina Foïs is a link between the two families of French 7th art, popular cinema and auteur cinema. She has never won a Caesar, despite her five nominations between 2003 and 2018. “It’s humiliation all the way! ” she laughs with her characteristic self-mockery.

“What matters is to make dung in good faith. “

Mom or dad, A ticket for space, Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra, Billy and Buddy, the Great Bath: it takes self-mockery to chain successful comedies, but more or less successful. But, for her, “What matters is to make dung in good faith” . It is also thanks to this eclectic filmography that this Frenchwoman of Italian origin has attracted the attention of directors accustomed to festivals like Maïwenn for Polishesor Christophe Honoré in the play the Idols. “I wanted young professional actors to be confronted with someone they knew through the comedies she was able to do” , explains Laurent Cantet, director of the Workshop, seduced by his ” listening skills “and his ” generosity “ .

The one who worked to transform the Caesars from the inside by asking for the resignation of President Alain Terzian has everything the perfect cast. In this time of crisis, the ceremony cannot be anything other than committed. “It will be a balance between the first degree, lightness, seriousness, the political, the ‘distanced’, the absurd …” anticipates the artist, who has become accustomed to castigating the “Nonchalance” and the words “Violent”of a government that chooses to keep cinemas closed. For an evening, culture will therefore emerge from the darkness to find the light. And Marina Foïs will be no stranger to it.