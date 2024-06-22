Insper researchers investigated the effects of manipulating the birth date during Carnival

Evidence shows that, in Brazil, many cesarean sections scheduled to take place during the Carnival holiday are brought forward or postponed. Researchers from the Insper Institute of Education and Research investigated the effects of this manipulation of the birth date on the health of babies. The results were disclosed in June in the periodical Health Economics.

Postponing births, the article shows, causes an increase in gestational age and a reduction in neonatal mortality. Anticipation reduces the gestational age and birth weight of babies – especially those with high-risk pregnancies and those at the bottom of the birth weight distribution. In net terms, Carnival festivities, on average, increase gestational time by 0.06 days and reduce neonatal mortality and early neonatal mortality rates by 0.30 and 0.26 per 1,000 live births, respectively.

The study was carried out by Carolina Melo It is Naercio Menezes Filhoeconomists and professors at Insper.

“Our Research has shown that there is, indeed, extensive manipulation of birth dates depending on the Carnival holiday. This happens through the displacement of scheduled caesarean sections and mainly involves less vulnerable women, with a higher educational level”says Melo.

The researcher indicates that the tendency among mothers with a higher educational level is to anticipate births, so that they do not occur during the holiday. But this type of measure, which prioritizes the comfort of the woman in labor and the doctor, artificially shortens the gestation period, potentially putting babies at risk.

“When, for various reasons, births cannot be brought forward through cesarean sections, pregnant women end up waiting a little longer and many go into labor naturally and end up having vaginal births. Analysis shows this can lead to improved outcomes in terms of gestational maturity and neonatal survival.”says Melo.

And he adds that a net increase of 3.5 days in the gestational time of births whose dates were manipulated could lead to a weight gain of 60 grams. In fact, as early and delayed births are included in this calculation, Melo says that it is likely that the positive effects on gestational time and birth weight for delayed births are even greater.

The researcher warns that, if postponing births due to a holiday is capable of affecting an indicator as extreme as neonatal mortality, it is likely that births occur very early in the country – a fact associated with the anticipation of births through of elective cesarean sections–, and babies are born with worse health conditions than they could be born with if the pregnancies were prolonged.

As the researcher highlights, in completely private hospitals in Brazil (which do not serve SUS), 86% of births are cesarean sections. The rate is much higher than the national average of 55%, which is already very high. It is worth remembering that the proportion of cesarean births recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization) is up to 15%. And that, with its 55%, Brazil occupies 2nd position in the world ranking, after the Dominican Republic (58.1%).

Although the research in question has focused on the Carnival period, the researcher says she believes that the tendency to artificially bring forward birth dates is more general, and is not restricted to holidays. “While the WHO recommends a minimum gestational period of 39 weeks, the Brazilian average is 38.5 weeks. This means that many babies are being born before the safe time.”it says.

The study emphasizes the need for public policies that restrict early births without medical justification, to minimize the risks associated with premature births and low birth weight.

The research received support from Fapesp through Postdoctoral Fellowship granted to Carolina Melo and the Brazilian Center for Early Childhood Development (CPAPI), an Applied Research Center (CPA) coordinated by Menezes Filho and created in partnership with the Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal Foundation.

The article The effect of birth timing manipulation around carnival on birth indicators in Brazil can be accessed here.

With information from Fapesp Agency.