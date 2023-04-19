The identity of the singer-songwriter’s new flame has been revealed: here’s who it is.

A few weeks ago the weekly Who he had launched a scoop on the singer-songwriter Cesare Cremonini. There was talk of a new love, a new flame that had breached the singer’s heart. The identity remained hidden but the clues led to a very famous Rai journalist.

Then Dagospy had denied the story, clarifying that it was not a Rai journalist, but a well-known face of Sky Sport, Vera Spadiniwhich we see dealing with Moto Gp.

Today, however, the confirmation always arrives from the weekly Chi which has revealed the name and surname of the journalist who is allegedly engaged with Cremonini. It’s about Giorgia Cardinalettithe leading face of Tg1, engaged above all on the political front.

“Italian author music goes hand in hand with political journalism. As anticipated two weeks ago by Chi, the singer Cesare Cremonini has formed a more than affectionate friendship with a leading Rai journalist. Now he’s able to reveal the name of the popular singer-songwriter’s new flame. It is about Giorgia Cardinaletti” – wrote the page on Instagram The Pipol.

At the moment there have been no confirmations or denials from those directly involved. What we do know is that Cesare Cremonini is very reserved and cares about privacy. It seems that the relationship was born recently anyway. In fact, the singer has not been single for a long time, since he broke up with Martina Major. It was she who admitted the end of the story, however, not clarifying the causes.

Very little is known about Cesare Cremonini’s private life. He has been busy with his colleague in the past Malika Ayane.

He seems to have maintained a friendship with her. Then there were other relationships never disclosed by the singer, with the exception of the one with Martina Major.