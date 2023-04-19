Who is Giorgia Cardinaletti, Cesare Cremonini’s new girlfriend

Giorgia Cardinaletti would be Cesare Cremonini’s new girlfriend: she supports it Whothe weekly gossip magazine which was the first to talk about the relationship between the former Lunapop singer and “a fascinating Rai journalist”.

The magazine had not revealed the name, while, shortly after, the site Dagospy he had followed up on the indiscretion by claiming that Cremonini’s new flame was indeed a journalist, but not from Rai, but from Sky, also adding the name and surname of the alleged girlfriend, or Vera Spadini.

Now Who he returned to the subject by revealing that Cesare Cremonini’s new girlfriend is the journalist of Tg1 Giorgia Cardinaletti.

The two have neither confirmed nor denied the news, while the hunt for the clue has started on social networks.

Peering the profile Instagram of the journalist, in fact, some followers have noticed that last November the journalist attended a concert by Cesare Cremonini with whom a photo was subsequently taken in the backstage.

“Share the love, we fly with Cesare Cremonini” is the caption written by Giorgia Cardinaletti: according to some it would be on that occasion that the two met and fell in love.

Who is Giorgia Cardinaletti

Born in 1987, from the Marche region, she was born in Fabriano on 23 April. Very attached to her city of origin, after classical high school she moved to Perugia to study and graduated in historical literature. She attends the Rai journalism school in Perugia, since 2012 she has been a professional journalist and is a member of the Order of Journalists of Lazio.

Among her first assignments, there was that of correspondent and then presenter in the editorial staff of Rai News 24. Passionate about sports, she is a correspondent for Formula 1 and hosts the Pole Position broadcast in 2016. In the same year she joined the historic broadcast La Domenica Sportiva, where she remained until 2019, and which she conducted with Alessandro Antinelli.

In August 2019 he left the sport and joined the editorial staff of Tg1, as a correspondent and hosting the 60 seconds and night editions, subsequently in the mid-evening edition. In 2020, during her Sanremo, she was called to conduct Dentro il Festival, the press conference of the Festival, broadcast on RaiPlay. Since 2022 she has been one of the hosts of the 20 o’clock edition of Tg1.