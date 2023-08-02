Cesare Cremonini and Giorgia Cardinaletti: kisses and hugs | PHOTO

Now there are no more doubts: Cesare Cremonini and Giorgia Cardinaletti are a couple. The weekly confirmed the rumors and indiscretions of the last few months Diva and Womanwho paparazzi the two, in intimate attitudes, during a boat holiday in the Aeolian Islands, in Sicily.

In the images published by the magazine, the two are seen exchanging a kiss and embracing each other, revealing that they are more than just friends.

Not only that: in the photos of Diva and Donna you can also see the singer-songwriter’s mother talking to the journalist of Tg1a sign that Cesare Cremonini has introduced his new partner to his family.

That the two could be found on vacation together was guessed from their respective social profiles. Both, in fact, had posted photos on the boat, off the coast of Filicudi.

Furthermore, in one of the photos posted by Giorgia Cardinaletti, a man with a white T-shirt could be glimpsed, who many had identified as Cesare Cremonini.

In the images posted on social media in turn by the singer, in fact, the interpreter was wearing just a white t-shirt.