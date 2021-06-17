The video of the journalist Cesara Buonamici went viral in an instant. During TG5 she talked about a robbery in which the victim… was her. Now, the thieves have been arrested.

The historical journalist of TG5 was in Florence with her husband. Moments that should have been very different, instead the journalist found herself the victim of a robbery.

Saturday 24 April at eight in the evening, Cesara Buonamici and her husband Joshua Kalman they were entering a villa. While they waited in the car for the gate of the villa to open, three men with covered faces would open the doors with the intention of robbing them.

The gang did not appear to be armed and would not physically harm the two victims. However, they managed to steal valuable watches and then escape, just before the police – called immediately – arrived.

Yesterday, the video of the journalist announcing that the gang of thieves – of which she herself was the victim – had been arrested went viral.

Cesara Buonamici the confession to TG5

It immediately made the rounds of any social network and the web in general, the video of the historic journalist of the TG5 Cesara Buonamici. In the video in question, Cesara Buonamici gives news of which she herself is (unfortunate) protagonist.

Yesterday, finally, the news of the happy ending for the story that involved Cesara Buonamici as the victim of a robbery together with her husband, in the city of Florence.

Below are the words that yesterday Cesara Buonamici chose to use to give the news of the “end” of the investigation and the moment of the arrest of the thieves who had stolen it:

The Florence police vanquished a gang specializing in the robbery of watches and precious items. Now you will see them in action. The peculiarity, in this case, is that, how to say, whoever tells you the news, that is me, has lived this experience live. Because I was the robbery!

The reporter’s intonation and body language did the rest and the news went viral. Anyway, all is well what ends well and fortunately now we can “ironize” – always with respect – about what happened.

