From Studio Aperto to TG5, the Mediaset journalist has never held back when faced with new challenges

Among the many new features of the new edition of Big Brother there is the arrival in the studio, as a commentator, of the journalist and television presenter Cesara Buonamicione of the symbolic faces of TG5, wanted by the CEO of Mediaset Pier Silvio Berlusconi as representative of the new cut given to the reality show, less trashy and more oriented towards the personal stories of the protagonists.

Cesara Buonamici, a career in Mediaset — Born in Fiesole in 1957, Cesara Buonamici he began to gain experience during his university years, when at the end of the 70s he became part of the family of Tele Libera Florence hosting the news, a talk show and some quizzes with prizes. When, in 1982, Tele Libera Firenze was absorbed by Network 4, Cesara Buonamici remained in her position and continued with her television experience even when, two years later, Rete 4 was purchased by Silvio Berlusconi’s Fininvest. Those are the years of programs like good morning Italy, Inside the news And Parliament in. See also Djokovic would be vaccinated against covid-19, according to his biographer

From Studio Aperto to TG5 — Together with Emilio Fede, in 1991, Cesara Buonamici contributed to the birth of Studio Aperto on Italia 1 and the following year among the founders of TG5 together with Enrico Mentana, Lamberto Sposini, Cristina Parodi and Clemente Mimun, of which he also becomes one of the leading faces of the 1pm edition paired with Emilio Carelli. Over the years Cesara Buonamici has never left TG5, but she experimented a little at Mediaset, hosting the program in 2001 Diary – Love experiment on Canale 5 e Very true – Special Carlo and Diana twenty years later. She has often been entrusted with TG5 specials and more experimental programs such as Secrets and crimeswhich aired on Canale 5 between 2014 and 2019 as a spin-off of Quarto Grado.

Cesara Buonamici and her experience as an actress — As a symbol of Mediaset information, Cesara Buonamici has also taken part in some films and TV series over the years, such as Police District in 2000, RIS Rome – Imperfect crimes in 2010 and the movies Box Office 3D – The movie of movies by Ezio Greggio e Wedding in Paris by Claudio Risi, both released in 2011. See also The 1x1 of the América players in their 2-0 defeat against Atlas at the Azteca Stadium

The private life of Cesara Buonamici — The TG5 journalist has been linked to the doctor of Israeli origins since 1998 Joshua Kalmanborn in 1951, with whom she got married in May 2022 later 24 years of engagement. The wedding of Cesara Buonamici and Joshua Kalman was celebrated with a civil ceremony in Fiesole, the journalist’s hometown, in a ceremony for a few close friends attended, among others, by Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia and Clemente Mimun.

Cesara Buonamici’s illness — Always very reserved, in these hours Cesara Buonamici wanted to tell something more about herself, announcing during an interview with very true to have had to deal with breast cancer: “I had breast cancer. I underwent surgery and fortunately everything went well. I underwent the necessary treatments but now I’m fine”, she told Silvia Toffanin.