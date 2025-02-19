02/19/2025



César Vea, 60 -year -old actor known for his participation in successful television series as colleagues, Central Hospital, the Ministry of Time or Acacias 38, Face the hardest chapter of his life. Despite what could be thought after a consolidated trajectory in the world of interpretation, Vea is going through a personal and economic crisis that has led him to start his third hunger strike. This time, the protest develops at the gates of the Parliament of La Rioja, where he demands justice after having fallen, together with his family, in what qualifies as “absolute ruin.”

Vea’s tragedy began with an investment that seemed safe. Together with his family, he allocated a million euros to the construction of a solar garden, attracted by the promising policies of support for renewable energy. For three years, the installation produced clean energy and generated income thanks to state premiums. However, everything collapsed when a change in the regulations left outside the aid system to its project. “For a simple publication in the BOE they expelled us from the premium system,” denounces the actor, who saw how his dream of a sustainable business became a financial nightmare.

The legislative modification, which retroactively suppressed premiums to renewable energies, dragged the family see bankruptcy. What was presented as an investment backed by the State ended up in an impossible debt to settle. Since then, César Vea has exhausted all legal routes in search of a solution. He appealed to the courts, filed claims and He raised his voice In the media. However, the doors closed again and again. That is why, as a last resort, he has decided to submit his body to a hunger strike. “I am not going from here until there is a signature or I took out the ambulance,” he said with determination in statements to the 7th of La Rioja.

César Vea’s story is not an isolated case. Dozens of families and small investors throughout Spain were affected by legislative changes in renewable energy during the last decade. Many of these people bet on a sector that the government itself He promoted as the country’s energy future, investing his savings, asking for loans and risking his economic stability. However, the withdrawal of the premiums left many of them to the edge of the financial cliff. The fight of Vea puts face and voice to this group that, until now, has not found political response.









It is not the first time that the actor resorts to a hunger strike to make visible your cause. This is the third time you use this extreme measure, but ensures that it will be the last. “Health has already been removed and I want to see how cold is the blood of politicians in La Rioja,” he says. His words are a clear reflection of physical and emotional wear that he has suffered in recent years.

Despite having been part of as relevant productions as the fauno labyrinth, or having worked in series such as Isabel or Doctor Mateo, César Vea has been forced to put his life at risk to ask for justice. “I have lost everything because of this change in regulations,” he says bitterly. The hunger strike is its last letter, a desperate call for attention to recognize the damage that these political decisions caused citizens who believed in impulse to clean energy.

While his protest continues in front of the Riojan Parliament, the question remains in the air: politicians will answer or will see César see, once again, Forsaken in front of a system What failed him? Its determination is firm, and media attention focuses on a conflict that raises a deep debate on legal certainty, political responsibility and human cost of legislative decisions in Spain.