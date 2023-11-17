The Argentine artist Bizarre was awarded, along with Shakira, at the gala of the Latin Grammy in the best song of the year category, thanks to the collaboration they made after the Colombian singer’s sentimental breakup with Gerard Piqué: ‘Music Sessions, vol. 53’. Sebastián Yatra was chosen to call the famous DJ to the stage, without imagining that the latter would surprise everyone with a powerful message.

How was Bizarrap’s tribute to César Vallejo?

After hearing his call, the Argentine DJ Bizarrap decided to project Vallejo’s historic text at the beginning. “Latin America! Half of the Universe! You twitch in the globe like a gesture from God and I feel that you shake with the divine readiness of an infinite muscle that is going to blur the sun,” says the stanza that was recited by the Peruvian poet on October 12, 1916 for the Day of the Race.

Shakira receives award at the Latin Grammys

The main ceremony began with the brilliance of Colombians Karol G and Shakira. As expected, ‘Session 53’, by Shakira and Bzrp, won the 2023 Latin Grammy for best pop song. The artist received the first award of the night and dedicated a few words of gratitude to her Latin audience for supporting her when alluding to her controversial breakup with Gerard Piqué. She gave an emotional speech: “I dedicate this award to my children, to whom I have promised that I will be happy, that they will have a mother with many smiles because she deserves it. I’m already thinking about what I’m about to do. “You don’t remember the past because there is nothing there, you only think about the future,” said the singer.



