César Valer, Peru’s first national actor, passed away after 50 years of experience in film and theater. The artists Ernesto Pimentel and Germán Loero confirmed the death through social networks.

“Today the great actor César Valer passed away, thank you for every teacher, everything he did, he did well,” the actor wrote on Twitter. While the presenter of El reventonazo de la chola did the same with a heartfelt message. “Actor, director, playwright, friend, partner. He leaves us the light of his work, goodbye ”, he published.