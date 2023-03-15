Cesar Ritter and Cecilia Rospigliosi marked the beginning of the 2000s with their roles as Lalo and Mafer in “Mil oficios”. Although both actors lost contact after the end of the Peruvian series, they met again many years later to discover a love that led them to the altar. Next, we will tell you more details about the interpreter of Mafer and what she is currently doing.

In 2001, the series directed by Efraín Aguilar and starring Adolfo Chuiman, “A thousand trades”, premiered on the screens of Panamericana Televisión. This production quickly won the hearts of the public for its high dose of comedy and representation of the daily life of a Peruvian entrepreneur with multiple jobs to cope with day to day.

Within the cast, characters such as Lalo (César Ritter) and Memo (Michael Finseth)the latter eternally in love with Mafer (Cecilia Rospigliosi). Curiously, it was not the love of Memo and Mafer that surpassed fiction, but that of César and Cecilia.

What is the life of Mafer from “A Thousand Trades”?

Cecilia Rospigliosi he played Mafer in “Mil oficios” and, after the end of the series, he participated in some projects until eventually decided to quit acting after finding a new passion: psychology. Currently, she works in her professional career, she is the wife of Cesar Ritter and together they dedicate themselves to raising their two children.

César Ritter and Cecilia Rospigliosi got married and are currently the parents of two children. Photo: Instagram @cesarritterburga See also Researcher Esteban Orenes, chosen 'Murciano of the Year'

However, what little is known is that, when the series was on the air, César Ritter already felt an attraction to his castmate: “Mafer was my platonic love, but I thought there was no way. I did not imagine, I did not give myself to throw corn (…) We were very good friends. But it didn’t cross my mind (to try something with her)”, declared the actor for Moloko Podcast.

Everything would change when, years later, César Ritter met Cecilia Rospigliosi by chance in her new profession: “Much later I meet her. She was doing her internship at Larco Herrera, because she is a psychologist, so I see her in her robe I asked myself: ‘What is he recording?’ I approached and we began to talk for a long time. That’s where it all started (…) A lot of things happened and now we are together, “he added.

César Ritter and Cecilia Rospigliosi at the avant premiere of “Coveted Bachelorette”. Photo: Instagram @cesarritterburga

Although now he leads a life away from television and dedicates himself completely to psychologysometimes Cecilia Rospigliosi She has appeared publicly with her husband and father of her two children, Cesar Ritter. “She is very happy. She does what she likes, she discovered her vocation in psychology and she is happy with it”, said the also actor of “Al fondo hay sito” for the extinct program “En boca de todos”.

Cesar Ritter and Cecilia Rospigliosi. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture / The Republic See also 'Dr. Brain ', a fun mystery and medicine fiction story

How old is Cesar Ritter?

The successful Peruvian actor was born on August 31, 1979, so he is currently 43 years old. He has worked as an actor on TV, as well as in the theater and other spaces.

Peruvian actor César Ritter was born in 1979. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/César Ritter

How was “Lalo” born, the madness, the role that launched César Ritter to fame?

According to his own statements, in principle the character of Lalo was only going to be in fifteen chapters; but the popularity and acceptance of the public grew that it ended up staying. In addition, Ritter says that from the beginning there was a lot of chemistry with Efraín Aguilar.

The character of “Lalo” won the affection of the public. Photo: Capture Panamerica Television

On the construction of the character, he said: “I have always wanted to give it to the neighborhood, but in reality I don’t have it. She had a fascination for which she has always had a neighborhood. Lalo has a lot of my things. What made the character have greater freedom and, perhaps, at times, a greater truth within how implausible the character can be.

César Ritter and his German roots

In conversation with fellow actor Carlos Carlín on his YouTube podcast, he recalled how it is that when he was still little, his German roots were very present in his tantrums and pranks. It was there where his interlocutor took the opportunity to remember that his father came from a distant country to start from scratch and the beloved “Lalo” did not hesitate to humor it and tell:

“My dad is German, but he never spoke German, with all the traumas he came with, he doesn’t even speak German anymore. You spoke German to him and he began to cry, no lie… Of course, what ‘beautiful’ memories, they spoke German to him: ‘no, no bombs.’ He was brave.”