Caesar Ritterwell-known Peruvian actor whom we were recently able to see on the giant screen with the national film 'Died laughing', He also appeared again on TV with the role of Pepelucho in the new novel 'Súper Ada', and shares roles with some artists whom the public usually sees working in other areas. One of the figures of the fiction produced by Maricarmen Marín is Korina Rivadeneirawho received praise from Ritter.

What did César Ritter say about Korina Rivadeneira?

The artist who was part of 'Mil oficios', 'This is Life' and 'At the bottom there is room' affirms that the cast of 'Super Ada' is made up of talented people, in which he was able to meet new faces and work with them for the first time; Furthermore, he pointed out that he was impressed by the acting level. He highlighted the performance of Mateo Garrido Lecca and Korina Rivadeneira.

Korina Rivadeneira in 'Super Ada'.

“With some I had not had the opportunity to work, like Mateo Garrido, and we have had a good chemistry, a hesitation. Just like with Korina (Rivadeneira), with whom I have done some strong scenes and she is very good, I am really surprised by what she is giving, she is very talented“he said in an interview with Trome.

Who does Korina Rivadeneira play in 'Super Ada'?

The Venezuelan model and now actress, Korina Rivadeneira, has the antagonistic role in the novel 'Super Ada'. She plays Macarena, a young woman who works as an influencer and is the ex-partner of Leonardo (Pablo Heredia), love interest of the protagonist, so we will see her in more than one entanglement with Ada (Maricarmen Marín).

This is not the first time that Mario Hart's wife has been involved in acting, as she previously participated in projects such as 'My love, the wachimán', 'Princesses', 'An unexpected marriage' and 'Who said detox?'.

