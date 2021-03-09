Cesar Ritter has surprised his followers by appearing in the preview of the Peruvian series Back to the neighborhood. In the video, it is revealed that Ritter’s character will generate great intrigue among the residents of the San José neighborhood, but especially in Luis Felipe Sandoval, played by Diego Bertie.

At the beginning of the preview, Benigno Bravo (Adolfo Chuiman) appears asking “Has it already arrived?”, To which Josefina Bravo responds “Who has already arrived?”. Later, Ritter is seen getting off an interprovincial bus and observing Malena (Mónica Sánchez) with great enthusiasm.

In the next scene of Back to the neighborhood, Cesar Ritter He enters the facilities of Luis Felipe Sandoval’s organization and tells him “You are going to be president of Peru!” Faced with this comment, the businessman is stunned and replies “And how can you be so sure of that? Are you a clairvoyant? ”, To which the newcomer replies“ No, but I am a lucky man ”.

‘Pedrito’ from Back in the neighborhood will direct a new short film

On March 2, it was announced that Samuel Sunderland, who plays Pedrito in Back in the neighborhood, will once again explore his role as a director in a new short film.

“I am nervous and very excited about this project. Although it is not my first short, it is the first time that I am going to direct one written by me, and with more actors involved. I already know the production team for the Atrapados series that did us super well, so I know that this one will also do the same and I hope it is the beginning of something even bigger, “said the actor in a statement.

At 16, the young actor is in charge of his second film production. Photos: broadcast

Back in the neighborhood, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.