In Charade, three couples start playing and they all want to show that they are the best and the happiest. But in the middle of the competition, hidden things will be revealed and the fun will be in the background.

César Ritter gives life to Sebastián, who is the host of the house together with Úrsula Boza (Mónica). There will be more than one situation in which the ‘masks’ will fall off.

“Fundamentally, it is a play for people to have fun, de-stress and in that game they will identify with the characters. Some problems that they themselves avoided in order not to fight will come to light.”. goes in the Pirandello Theaterfrom Thursday to Monday.

— The work, without wanting to give messages, asks us to be frontal.

I think that we Peruvians have a hard time being frontal. We believe that to be frontal is to be confrontational. When one is frontal, it is thought that he is fighting and right now we are seeing it, for example, in politics. It is our way of living and we can also see it in football. We live with a very intense passion as if it were life or death and it is difficult for us to put everything in its place. I am not a sociologist, but I feel that in general terms it is very difficult for us to be frontal and we take everything personally.

— The director Alejandro Clavier has quoted Plato: “In an hour of playing you can learn more about a person than in a year of conversation.”

Yes. I am convinced that, through games, you can get to know a person much better because they are released from their defenses and begin to be a little freer because the same dynamic forces you and, in that freedom, you get to know the people.

— In December, you successfully presented the one-person show Papá Palayentis. At some point, Lalo, was your character from ‘1000 Oficios’ a burden to you?

No not at all. In Papa Palayentis I told a lot about that character, it was like something therapeutic, and now I’m preparing a show where I tell what it cost me to be known by the media without first being recognized for my work or experience. I feel that the best thing in a path is not to skip stages. First gain some recognition and then media exposure. But for me it turned out the other way around, and I had to give up and I moved away from all that a little and I began to build everything that now makes me feel content and happy and what also makes me, in a certain way, able to live calmly and Happiness for that affection and beautiful memory of the people.

— In April you make your debut as director of Plop Wiwi and Dodo.

That’s how it is. He had already directed a few things and now I am in this discovery. I am the father of two children and I have enjoyed every moment. Since then I became very interested in the subject of babies, their learning, fundamentally how to accompany them in their first moments. With Els Vandell We did two works for babies, I was in all the traffic. Incredibly, in both works I became the father (of Lúa and André) and now, with the arrival of a pet in my family, the idea came to me of putting the two characters with a dog. It is important to think about the baby’s emotional bond with the pet, how it helps them to relate and find security.