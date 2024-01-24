Caesar Ritteran actor who is part of the novel 'Super Ada', made a publication on his social networks and with it announced the unfortunate departure of his father. The artist, who plays 'Pepelucho' in the fiction produced by Maricarmen Marín, wrote a text in which he recounted some experiences that he had with his mother some time ago. In addition, he shared some photographs with his family; His colleagues from the show sent their condolences through the comments.

YOU CAN SEE: César Ritter praises Korina Rivadeneira's acting performance on TV: “I'm really surprised”

How did César Ritter say goodbye to his father?

The remembered member of 'A Thousand Offices' and 'That's Life' said goodbye to his father with a heartfelt message on his Instagram account, published during the early hours of this Wednesday, January 24. In this post, which was accompanied by family photographs, the film, theater and TV artist He remembered what his time was like next to the man who gave him life: he emphasized the affection with which he always characterized himself.

César Ritter says goodbye to his father on social networks. Photo: Instagram capture/César Ritter

“Goodbye dad. (…) My old man, an only son who came to Peru as a child, who survived loneliness, the death of his first wife, and who finally managed to have a family, three children who mourn him and remember him with a lot of love, having a wife who accompanied each of his steps, grandchildren who clung to him for no clear reason, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law who accepted him and loved him like a brother. A thousand and one stories and a laugh that he expelled in a single big, strong and free sound. (…) I will miss that love with conviction, that unique listening and that tender affection of each encounter. How much we have laughed. I love you, pretty old man. I love you, German!“, wrote.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly moved by Peruvian film 'Muerto de laughter': “It has exceeded my expectations”

What nationality was César Ritter's father?

In an interview with Carlos Carlín, Caesar Ritter He told what his father's childhood was like, as he had to leave his native Germany because of the Second World War. In addition, he recounted part of the journey that his mother made with his grandfather to start from scratch in a new country.

“My dad is German, but he never spoke German; With all the traumas he came with, he doesn't even speak German anymore. You spoke German to him and he started crying. No, lie (…). Of course, what 'nice' memories… they spoke German to him: 'No, not bombs.' He was brave. (…) He arrives after the war, very cool with his grandfather (…). He first arrived in Argentina and then they went down. The mother was away in Germany. He has been a very lonely man in an unknown country“, said.

#César #Ritter #announces #departure #father #emotional #message #quotI #love #convictionquot