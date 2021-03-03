Cesar Osorio was one of the most prominent participants in the previous seasons of Yo soy for his imitation of Axl rose. A few days ago, he caused controversy for the statements he issued after his presentation in I am, great battles, where he challenged ‘José José’.

In conversation with La República, Osorio —who is also the lead singer of the rock group Agi-tc before using— explained the reason why he decided to return to the competition and assured that he already had an artistic career before his time in the contest. . “I was not born in I am,” he affirmed.

He also mentioned that he has tried to return to challenge another consecrated person, but they have not allowed it.

– You returned to Yo soy after eight years, how did you cheer yourself up?

The need. Because of how the times are, the artist, for work, has had to migrate to other areas. We have had to start working online, which is low economically. Somehow the new jury has motivated me and being able to challenge the production of Yo soy.

To publicly expose what I think (exists) is favoritism, which – according to my mind – they have been driving for a long time. It has been seen in presentations in which many artists have far surpassed the interpretation of Carlos Burga.

The night is supposed to be judged and there should be no mistake. How can it be possible for a jury to come and say: ‘Axl, everything is fine, you just lacked energy, I was not convinced by energy.’ Instead, Burga was told practically that he sang the whole song wrong, but Mauri told him at the end: ‘But don’t worry because the ending you did was spectacular and it convinced me.’

That is totally subjective. That seems like a farce to me because how can a jury not rate an entire song and get carried away by an ending.

– You previously assured that you did not return to the program because you disagreed with certain clauses of the contract.

I did not return because they did not accept anything (salary, travel expenses) and I needed something in my favor. The contract has always been totally unbalanced, as one would say in Creole: abusive. The clauses tied you to the program, the character was from the program. There was even a part that said that the person, not exactly the character, had to ask permission and contact the production to do their shows, something that seemed terrible to me. The character is one thing and another is that I, like César Osorio, cannot present myself in another place.

But here is the pressure, the need that the artist has due to the lack of media support, so many have no choice but to accept.

Another detail is that they do not give you your contract, it has already been that way before. This in general rules is wrong, you have the right to receive your copy signed by the other party. I have requested my copy, I have spoken with all of them several times and they have not responded.

After Samamé’s complaint (‘Gustavo Cerati’), now they give mobility. That is what they have modified, there is no type of payment, at least with me there has not been. I’m honest, I didn’t ask for it either. Personally, I do consider that it is abusive in these times that the production does not recognize anything.

– Was it easy for you to come back?

A month ago I started practicing the character more. I don’t think he needed a year for that (to rehearse his imitation), it seems to me that it was simply the fact of stepping on a stage again after a year. The other participants have been involved in I am for all these months, so that training is important to have.

I have gone to the place (to the program) and I have asked, if there are blank moments, that I can rehearse on the same stage to be able to acclimatize. It is different, the juries should understand that it is also a mental issue.

– Why did you challenge ‘José José’?

I go for Burga because for me he has been the most protected, in some way, from all the artists who have come to challenge him and who have been superior to him.

I arrived that day and spoke with him, we have told each other everything with the greatest possible respect, but I have not kept anything to myself. I told him: ‘Knowing that your son has been working here for many years and that he has friends with all these people, it is unethical for you to come to compete.’ That lends itself to a lot of doubts, doesn’t it? We cannot affirm, but we can doubt a lot.

So if I know that he is the home favorite, why would I be so foolish to go and challenge someone that I know is going to win? I did not go to challenge Burga, I went to challenge the production to expose it.

There is a lot of public that is very cultured musically and that gives an opinion in greater detail, you can see it on all social networks. That is important to me.

– You mentioned that the new jury of the program caught your attention …

Yes, it is one of the things that encouraged me as well. It was interesting, but I just said that when they were just starting out. You know: ‘New broom sweeps well’. Hence what I noticed was bias.

I can’t say anything about Tony Succar, although he has disappointed me sometimes because I find it hard to believe that he hasn’t seen Burga’s mistakes in his presentations, being a professional, that’s the only thing I could say. For me Tony is a person who has given a very high level to the program.

– On several occasions the comments of the jury have been controversial due to their harshness, weren’t you afraid that they might qualify you that way?

No, at all. For me, Mauri has been very direct and sincere. It has been crude, he has used several examples to make comparisons that I think is valid. Saying: ‘It looks like a college performance’ is not an offense to me. It is like an analogy for the other person to understand. I do not see a lack of respect, but to say that you are not good for this, that is a humiliation. He did it to ‘Farruko’, ‘Lucero’, and others. It really got out of hand.

It is good that things are said directly, but there is a line of respect that we cannot pass and before that one must apologize. Public humiliation is something that the Radio and Television Law contemplates that should not be crossed.

Another thing, if Mauri is waiting for level presentations (which is the most logical thing in Big Battles), then why do they allow artists who do not measure up to that size? There is supposed to be a filter before (performing) and if they are going to allow this filter to have no quality, they are automatically exposing those people to being humiliated live.

– If Ricardo Morán had been on the jury, would you have returned to Yo soy?

No, definitely not. Because I don’t like him, he has a way of being (…), a point of view that is very accommodating to the circumstances.

That influences me. Based on their philosophy of life, their ideological positions, I do not share them and they bother me a lot. I’d rather stay out of it.

– You mentioned in a show that they don’t allow you to return to challenge another character.

They do not allow me to return, they have all returned. In my head I was saying: ‘Obviously I’m going to come back and obviously they’re going to take me out because the production doesn’t want me.’ We have our ‘anticuchos’. So, the show ended and I tell (the production) to come back, I said clearly: ‘I don’t care if they take me out again, I just need the moment, nothing more.’ They put conditions on me, I told them I accepted and they replied that they were going to confirm me. They walked me (they made excuses) and they haven’t said anything to me again.

It’s okay for the program to reserve its rights, let them decide. So why do they invite people live? Why do they tell them they can return?

I have not been allowed to return to I am, great battles. It’s not that I run away or back down. They simply have not allowed me to return, they have closed the doors to me.

César Osorio proposes to Mauri Stern to talk

On Sunday February 28, Mauri Stern made a live broadcast where he spoke with different imitators of I am. The former member of Magneto also tried to communicate with César Osorio at the request of his followers, but the conversation did not take place.

“During his Instagram broadcast he invited me to participate in his live show, he called me and I couldn’t (answer) because Sundays are work day for me. So I did an Instagram story saying, ‘Thank you very much Mauri for being up front, but I’m busy right now. Rather, we are in mutual agreement when we can do a live to talk about these things with the whole public, ‘”said the Axl Rose impersonator for this medium.

Mauri Stern’s response to the invitation of César Osorio. Photo: Instagram

