Since the summer market and given the interest of Russian and Spanish clubs for his services, César Montes pushed the Rayados de Monterrey team to force their departure to play football in Europe and thus fulfill one of their goals, however , the team from the north of the country was in charge of retaining the ‘Cachorro’ as they argued “not having a replacement” for the center-back and it all ended in a failed escape attempt.
However, the center-back is very clear about his intentions and his desire to leave has not ceased. Today more than ever, Montes understands that his ownership in Qatar 2022 will be crucial to find a place in the European market this winter, mainly because several clubs from that continent are following him closely and one of them has decided to take the final step to close his signing and to join their ranks from the first of January.
Sources in Mexico and Spain consider the arrival of César Montes to Espanyol de Barcelona closed. The Catalan team decided to accelerate the movement every time they saw the excellent performance of the ‘Cachorro’ against Poland where he had an outstanding match against Robert Lewandowski which he annulled at every opportunity that presented itself. The La Liga team and the Rayados de Monterrey would have agreed a price for the soccer player of the Mexican team that is around 8 million dollars and the movement will become official until after the World Cup.
