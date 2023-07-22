the mexican defender Cesar Montes is doing distinguished work across the pond with the Spanish from Barcelona. Despite the bad moment that the club is experiencing due to its recent relegation, the ‘Cachorro’ is the undisputed starter and one of the coach’s trusted men.
Now, the news has emerged that the Águilas del América team intends to repatriate the national team defender. And it is not for less, since the club led by coach André Jardine has seriously suffered defensive errors for a season.
In this regard, the journalist Kerry News He mentioned through his social networks that Cesar Montes He will not reach America, so he will stay in Europe to continue his career to the highest bidder.
“WITHOUT CONTACTS WITH AMERICA, NOBODY around Montes offered him to América. César has a contract with Espanyol. América did not call Montes or his agent for a new interest either. They are analyzing options in the Premier/Bundesliga/Spain”he shared on Twitter.
More news of Mexican soccer transfers:
On the other hand, said source pointed out on July 10 that one of the clubs that closely follows César Montes is Moscow Dynamo. However, Espanyol rejected the offer of the 7 million euros offered, since they request no less than 10 million.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when there is more information about it. For now, America will have to continue analyzing options to reinforce the lower part of the field.
#César #Montes #response #Americas #interest #signing
Leave a Reply