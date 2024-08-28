The start of the transfer market for Cruz Azul was wonderful, the team from the capital of the country signed players of great quality inside and outside of Mexico who came to increase a squad that already played great football. However, the end of the transfer window for La Noria was not the best, as they lost three Mexicans who were part of the starting lineup, one of them Carlos Salcedo, who left a gap in the defense that Anselmi wants to fill with a national player in Europe.
Azteca Deportes reports that Anselmi has been close to the board of directors of La Noria to put the name of César Montes on the table as the final signing of the summer. The coach understands that the Mexican player is the player with the most potential to join the squad and not replace Salcedo, but most likely even improve his performance. The center back is indeed liked a lot in La Noria, however, the sports department is aware and hopes that the same coach does the same, that the signing seems far away.
There are two factors that complicate the signing of Montes right now: first, the player’s price is valued at over ten million euros, a figure that cannot be paid with one’s eyes closed, and second, the player’s firm desire to remain in Europe. In any case, the transfer would be much more viable in January, where if he remains on the bench, both Almería and César himself could seek the transfer at lower prices.
