After the resounding failure of the Rayados de Monterrey, where they finished their participation in the Club World Cup in fifth position, the situation did not leave the Monterrey fans at all happy after the high expectations that were generated.
That way, Cesar Montes He assured that the followers have the right to demonstrate, but regretted the forms, after some used coolers to express themselves.
“People have the right to express themselves, we have to work more, the coach already said it too, work and work. Try to remedy it in the league, we are all part of this, I have been in my career for six years, I have spent many ups and downs, I’ve also been down, I’ve had to suffer”
– Cesar Montes.
“They have their right to protest, what if I don’t agree is with the way they protest, many times they go too far, but well, each one manifests as they want, but we take it as such, we have to improve, the only thing What we have to do is demonstrate on the field as we did in this match”, declared mounts At the end of the match for fifth place against Al-Jazeera.
The Sultana del Norte team will turn the page and focus on Clausura 2022.
“It was very important to win, we know that we have something in front of us, which is the league and we are going to go for it. Far from suffering, because I couldn’t be with my teammates, but I still feel part of what happened being from afar, I just had to support to my teammates for off-court issues, what else would I have liked on the field last game, at the last minute I was able to come and contribute to this game”, he sentenced.
