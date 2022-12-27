Qatar 2022 may have been the worst World Cup for the Mexican soccer team in 44 years (since Argentina 1978, El Tri had not been left out in the first phase when they managed to qualify for the Cup), but at least it served as a springboard for some national players managed to make the leap to the European leagues. There, we know, is where the stripes that make a footballer truly great are obtained.

This is the case of veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who left América to join Salernitana, in Italy’s Seria A, in what is already his fifth European experience, after his rather irregular spell at Ajaccio, Málaga, the Granada and Standard de Liège. But not only the goalkeeper will embark away from Liga MX. So will central defender César Montes, until now part of Monterrey, who will wear the Espanyol de Barcelona shirt in La Liga. Much was said about the supposed interest of some European teams in the services of other of their colleagues, such as the midfielder Luis Chávez or the attacker Alexis Vega, but so far no operation other than those of Ochoa and Montes has crystallized.

Montes won the Liga Mx in 2019 with the Monterrey club. Hector Vivas (Getty Images)

César Montes was one of the least criticized players on the team led by Gerardo the Tata Martino, and although he was not unanimously praised by his teammate Chávez, his performance received a fair amount of positive feedback from pundits and viewers. The challenge of making the leap to Spain, however, presents some complications.

Because Montes’ European adventure begins a little late in his career, at 25, which is a lot if we compare them with the average age that Latin American soccer players have when they arrive at the strongest leagues in the world and that could delay their adaptation. In addition, it must be considered that this will happen at Espanyol, a club with a great history and tradition behind it, but which for years has been stuck in the middle table and, not infrequently, has been involved in the fight not to be relegated. In fact, his last promotion took place as recently as 2021 and currently, halfway through the season, he is in 16th position in the La Liga table, one point from the risk zone. Nonetheless, Montes is optimistic. He hopes to soon get used to the new city, club and his teammates and help calm Espanyol’s defense, which at the moment is one of the most battered in the tournament.

Montes, during the match against Argentina in the World Cup, on November 26. STUART FRANKLIN (Getty Images)

César Montes was born in Hermosillo, Sonora, in 1997. He went through the Monterrey basic forces (after a failed tryout in Pachuca) and rose, category by category, until reaching the first team in 2015, at just 18 years old. With the striped, in addition to becoming a defensive bulwark, he has achieved everything: the league, the cup and the Concachampions, although an untimely positive for covid deprived him of playing the starting matches of the Club World Cup this 2022 and he could only line up in the game for fifth place, against Ay Yazira of Saudi Arabia, to which he scored a goal in the 3-1 victory of Monterrey.

With the under-21 team, he was runner-up at the Toulon Hopes Tournament in 2018, and, already with the older one, he has won a Gold Cup, in 2019 and Olympic bronze in Tokyo 2020. He was a fixture in his position during the process qualifying for Qatar and played as a starter in the World Cup. And although Mexico stayed in the group stage, at least his participation was positive enough to open the doors of Europe for him. And at Espanyol, a club in which, curiously, Héctor Moreno, his teammate from behind since 2021 in Monterrey and also in the national team in Qatar, was central for four seasons, and one of the most solid central defenders in the history of Mexican soccer. Will Montes be able to fill his illustrious shoes?

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country