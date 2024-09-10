In Coapa the market continues its course, as we have confirmed in 90min and as confirmed by Jardine himself, those from the capital of the country will close a final signing for the attack no matter what, with different names on the table and in any case, the chosen one must be defined no later than Friday. Today the sports area is one hundred percent focused on the signing of the attack, but, weeks before, they did everything possible to strengthen the central defense with the arrival of César Montes, a lost battle for the club.
Raoul Ortiz of Fox Sports reports that once the transfer market in Spain closed, that is, in the first days of September, America and Almeria reached an agreement for the complete transfer of Cesar Montes, who, seeing himself as a substitute in the second division of Spain, had also given the green light to the transfer. The source indicates that the negotiation was at least 80 percent advanced between all those involved, however, as soon as the Mexican National Team defender was given a door in Russia, he immediately rejected the eagles in a final decision.
All summer long, América tried to secure Montes’ return to Mexico and always received a negative response from the player. However, last week, the team from the country’s capital was close to securing the signing of the ‘cub’, who was forced to accept. Unfortunately for the club, Lokomotiv of Russia appeared out of nowhere and took the race.
