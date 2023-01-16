the adventure of Cesar Montes in Europe he has started in a great way and in his second game as a starter, just third overall with the Spanish, was an important piece for the victory this Sunday against Getafe. The Mexican remained safe at the back and the Periquitos move away from the relegation zone.

In this regard, the ‘Cachorro’ could not hide his joy and enthusiasm for achieving his first victory in The league from Spain, second overall since he arrived at Espanyol. “Honestly, I’m very happy for my first victory, especially for the team’s effort, to get the three points on such a complicated pitch.”

“The truth is that I am very pleased and happy,” said the Sonoran at the end of the match held at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. On the other hand, Montes thanked the support of the Periquitos fans, even outside the Cornella-El Prat Stadium. “Always grateful to them, especially in this game, an away game; impressive.”

Since last December 27, when the incorporation of César Montes to the Spanish, the Barcelona club has played four games, one of them the Catalan derby in which the Mexican was not yet available. His debut was on January 3 in the 3-1 victory against the Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey, as a starter and played the entire game.

Meanwhile in The league, appeared before Girona on January 7, entering 6 minutes from the end of the game. Now, after the victory against the Getafethe ‘Cachorro’ is already concentrating on the next challenge for his team, which will be against athletic bilbao in the round of 16 of the cupbearer competition.

“Now to recover, to focus on the next game, which is the most important thing for us; to enjoy the three points that the team achieved. And then to concentrate; to recover soon, and that is the next objective”, concluded the former defender of Rayados de Monterrey.