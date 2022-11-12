After the hard elimination of Rayados in the semifinals of the Apertura 2022 tournament with a bulky aggregate score of 6-2 at the hands of Pachuca, the central defender Cesar Montes would have expressed his desire to go to the European continent.
In the last matches of the Apertura 2022 tournament, the defender had several matches where he did not have the desired minutes, and after giving some statements insinuating that the albiazul board had frustrated his European dream, he made the fans dissatisfied with him .
However, it seems that Montes remains firm in his desire to leave the team after being approached by the press at the Monterrey International Airport just before traveling to Europe with the Mexico national team.
“We know what happened in the previous market, the dream and goal of being able to achieve it remains intact and we’ll see what happens later”
– Cesar Montes
Time was also given to emphasize the importance and responsibility of being called up for the World Cup Qatar 2022.
“As a defender, the responsibility is enormous and even more so being the last man for the team, but I can carry it out in the team (Rayados) and within the national team, I feel capable of doing it”
– Cesar Montes
Undoubtedly, this situation will go a long way since neither of the two parties involved, board and player, want to give up their claims and we could be facing one of the novels of the transfer market. However, more details about this situation will be given in the coming days.
