In recent days, the door has been opened for several players in Mexico to get their ticket to Europe. From Cruz Azul, both Antuna and Rodrigo Huescas are pushing to make the leap in quality, the first one heading to Greece with Almeyda’s AEK, the second, very possibly to Denmark. Now, in the most recent hours, it has been confirmed that another Mexican youth is on the verge of leaving Liga MX, César Huerta has one foot in LaLiga in Spain.
Record confirms that Pumas received a formal offer this weekend from Girona to complete the transfer of the Mexican winger who was in the Copa América with the Mexican National Team. Although the official figure is unknown, it is reported that the amount offered by the team that is part of the City Football Group has convinced the board of the UNAM team, who will also keep a part of César’s card in case of a future sale.
At least formally, the offer has been accepted pending the definition of the documentation releasing the transfer of the ‘Chinese’ so that the Mexican can fly to Spain and undergo the medical examinations that define the complete closure of his exit, the leap in quality that he so sought. Days ago, there was an offer from Greece that was not to the liking of either the club or Huerta, both economically and sportingly, the one from Girona was one hundred percent satisfactory.
#César #Huerta #Europe #Girona
Leave a Reply