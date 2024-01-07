César Huerta was for many the great revelation of the last tournament within Liga MX. The Mexican was the great figure of the UNAM Pumas, his presence, due to his enormous contribution in defining plays, that is, goals or assists, was essential for the Pedregal team to reach the semifinal round, in which They were eliminated by the country's runner-up team, the Tigres de la UANL.
This sporting level has opened different doors for Huerta, such as the Mexican National Team courtesy of Jaime Lozano, in the same way, the winger gained a foothold in the local and international market, however, to this day Pumas' position has been clear, The scorer is not negotiable with teams in the country, they will only finalize his transfer to the old continent and that moment could come in this winter market, since Huerta is interested in the capital of Italy.
Both the press in Italy and Mexico report that Lazio has its sights set on the possible signing of César Huerta. Corriere dello Sport affirms that the capital club has been following the performance of the 'Chinese' for months and the Italian club would be satisfied with the reports they have of the Chivas youth squad. The sources assure that although as of today there is no formal offer for the national team, it could arrive in the following days, since the Romans want a winger this winter and Huerta is one of the best placed on the list of alternatives.
