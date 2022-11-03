Cesar Guzman58-year-old lawyer, sports director with more than 30 years of experience in Colombian soccer, and current owner and president of Boyaca Patriotsthe team that went to B by 2023, has become the voice that thunders in the Dimayor; he is a staunch opponent and monitor of what happens with the current presidency, and has led the toughest positions towards the administration. He was critical on specific issues in the management of former president Jorge Enrique Vélez, and now he is critical of the current president, Fernando Jaramillo, and publicly asked both of them to resign. His proposals shake, generate controversy and resonance in the Dimayor assemblies.

Guzmán has fought for international TV rights, proposed that relegation be eliminated this year, has led the proposal to end the average, provoked the departure of the former Dimayor sports manager with his complaints, and now leads the discussion on legality competitive of Sports Pereira, qualified for the home runs, in the midst of the controversy over its liquidation. In a chat with EL TIEMPO, the leader, based in Europe, assures that he is not an opponent in the strict sense, but a man who does not keep quiet about anything.

César Guzmán, without being the leader of one of the ‘greats’ of the League, has he become the great opponent and critic in the Dimayor?

No, I think I am not an opponent or a critic, I am the same as everyone else, with the same concerns, perhaps it is different because the others say things only in private, and I have the character that what I say in private also I say it in public. Others do not dare like me.

Cesar Guzman, president of Patriots.

But you have led many controversies, such as the opposition to former president Jorge Enrique Vélez and now you have asked for the departure of Fernando Jaramillo…

You bring up Mr. Vélez… and I mean, because it would seem that César Guzmán doesn’t like anything, that he’s dissatisfied with everything, and it’s not that I don’t like anything… I’m not a true opposition. Even before having differences with President Jaramillo, I supported him, we have a cordial relationship, but because of his decisions that violated statutes and regulations, I thought it coherent to ask for his resignation for not doing what was appropriate on that particular point. With Dr. Vélez, who is a great official, he had to do with the business of international TV. César Guzmán was the one who, from the moment Tulio Gómez (America’s largest shareholder) introduced those characters who were frauds in that negotiation, did the research and managed to show the assembly, with documents in hand, how these people deceived the Dimayor and that it was going to be a failure… That was Vélez’s responsibility, because he was warned and the negotiations continued, ignoring the warnings. That is why we ask for his resignation. We have been consistent in the positions that can be called opposition, but they are not.

Why do you ask for the departure of President Jaramillo?

For not respecting the law, the regulations, for going over the statutes repeatedly. Perhaps because President Jaramillo considers that what is convenient is more important than what is legal, he does not comply with what the statutes order, what the disciplinary bodies say, on the contrary, he disregards them. For this reason, when the regulations say that there are home and away games, for him it is convenient to invert the locality, it allows a team to play at home when it was a visitor (it refers to the America vs. Cortuluá match, which went from Cali to Tuluá )… so many things that violate the statutes and make us think that he is wrong. We publicly asked for the resignation for violating the rules, as well as the resignation of manager Vladimir Cantor, and he is gone. They gave us the reason.

You say that Jaramillo should not be believed, why?

For specific things, because when he makes decisions that violate the regulations and statutes, he has non-credible justifications; when before an assembly or meeting of the entire presidents he offers a resignation and states that the championship is over and he is leaving, and then says that he is no longer (what happened in the recent club meeting), you should not believe him; when he takes a position on Pereira and sends a document with details with his signature and then changes his position… because of all that we lost credibility in the word of the president.

Does it discredit Jaramillo’s management?

I’m not the one. When I assume some positions, they are for specific things, not to take stock or qualify the administration, I say it with respect because I have had positions on specific things, I have had controversy with the president, and I do not dare to qualify his management.

César Guzmán, president of Patriotas, together with the team’s former coach, Harold Rivera. See also Accounts of Colombia, to the minute: how is it with the triumph of Chile?

What interests César Guzmán, his heritage, sports, the Dimayor?

I am interested in the development of grassroots football; We have worked hard in the department (Boyacá), with young people competing at a high level in our minors; I am interested in the development of the institution; We work in infrastructure, for compliance with the rules of the Ministry of Sports, the laws and regulations of the Superintendence of Companies… We have worked, I am not as bad as sometimes we are shown for having positions of this nature.

Do you have aspirations for the position of president of the Dimayor?

Not at all… if they’re going to try to apply for me, I’ll run.

You have been speaking loudly on the subject of Deportivo Pereira. What is your position and what is the Patriots aiming for?

The position is that which we have expressed in relation to the termination of the judicial liquidation process of the Sports and Cultural Corporation of Pereira: we have been emphatic in saying that article 66 of Law 1116 speaks of the termination of the process, and establishes that such termination With the execution, the mercantile registry will be communicated, in this case, to the Ministry of Sport, so that it proceeds to make the annotation of the order and with it the extinction of the legal person. There are other different criteria that say that the process continues. Another matter is with the affiliation to the Dimayor and the Federation, which is different from sports recognition. The statute contemplates disaffiliation for having completed a liquidation process (…). We have Corpereira with sports recognition, but without affiliation, and a Pereira society with affiliation, but without sports recognition. It is a complex subject. We believe that the disaffiliation should have already occurred.

(You may be interested in: New controversy in the League: Can Pereira be left out of home runs?)



Will you claim the possibility of avoiding the descent by this route?

No, emphatically not. We do not claim it. We simply make a request to the presidency of the Dimayor to do what is right, not what is convenient above what is legal. We have descended sportingly and we repeat it: in a championship that we announced was illegal, because it violated fundamental rights to equality. It was a championship that put the teams with an unequal average, with the two that were promoted dividing by 40 games and the rest by 98… For each point of Unión or Cortuluá, Patriotas or the others they had to do 3 to have balance in the average … The presidency and the assembly did not care, and we said it beforehand; They are going to tell me that there was a mistake, yes, of course, we made a mistake, but we realized the error in time and tried to correct it, and the assembly did not try to correct it; we descended unevenly, but we are proudly participating in the first or second division. This already happened a year ago, when Cúcuta was disaffiliated and only one team was relegated, now that there is disaffiliation, that the team must re-affiliate from class B, we think that a decision similar to that of Cúcuta would have to be made.

In other words, if Patriotas hadn’t fallen to B, would you continue to fight this battle?

We make the clarifications from our point of view, that they are legal, and that they should respect the law, regulations and statutes, if the assembly already decides in relation to permanence in one category or the other, it is the assembly that takes those decisions and we will respect them.

Did the Pereira issue increase the division in Dimayor?

Every entity that has a democratic system has these differences, some positions and others, and this has been seen for many years in Dimayor, it is also true that sometimes the administrations do not help much in this situation.

Their positions are usually welcomed in the assembly, but the initiative so that this year there would be no relegation did not prosper… why?

It was not an official request, but I made the comment in some media and spoke of inequity, of inequalities, but I did not make the formal request that there be no decline.

Another of his battles has been to eliminate the descent system by average…

Of course, it is that as it happens all over the world, the average must end. In assembly we reiterate that if we continue like this, we would state that it is illegal for the clubs that remain participating in the League.

The Dimayor today is a chaos?

It could be, but it’s perception. I do not claim that there is chaos, but it may be the perception.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

