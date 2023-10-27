You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
César Farías, coach of Águilas Doradas.
The Venezuelan coach had a particular reaction at a press conference.
The Venezuelan coach Cesar Farías It is a great protagonist of the Colombian championship, since it has Águilas Doradas as a leader and as a favorite for the semi-final home runs.
Farias, grateful
At the end of the match on date 19 against Envigado, this Wednesday, the coach was moved to reach a new date without losing and with a broken voice he thanked the owner of the club, Fernando Salazarwho was in the press room, for receiving it.
“I want to thank you publicly, there are times in life when you don’t smell good, said a great mentor I have, when you win, we all smell like Chanel, but when we lose or have some adverse circumstance, not everyone remembers you.” for good. It is not a pleasant situation, you and Mrs. Paola did not hesitate to bring me, you gave me the opportunity, I want to thank you and all the Colombian people,” said the coach at the press conference.
Salazar took the floor and responded: “Thank you, teacher Farías, for coming to Colombian Football and believing in us, it is a blessing from God, it is not my hand, it is the hand of God through the teacher, a righteous man and noble”.
Before arriving at Águilas, Farías was fired from the Ecuadorian Aucas, the club with which he won the local tournament, for attacking a Delfín player.
SPORTS
