Cesar Farías It takes time to answer this call. There is no time to train, it is one game after another, travel, little rest, and he does not want to neglect any detail of his Águilas Doradas, which surprises with a great campaign (now defeated Chicó and remains undefeated with 27 points). First, he is in a video session with the players, analyzing his next rival. Then, he’s watching a League game. His day to day goes like this. Well into the night, he finally answers to continue talking about football.

The 50-year-old Venezuelan coach arrived in Colombia this season, preceded by his extensive experience, champion in Bolivia and Ecuador, and with experience in the World Cup qualifiers. He is a coach with a lot of experience and came to the League with a mission, to take Águilas Doradas to its highest flight.

Hand in hand with Farías

César Farías, coach of Águilas.

What are the keys to this Águilas?



It is a solvent institution, which maintains a regularity that allows it to demonstrate it in three consecutive semesters, and this semester its president has been more ambitious by strengthening the payroll and setting important objectives. In this committed performance we are close to qualifying for the home runs and there we will have to demonstrate the effort we have made and know how to live it and get the best out of our players. The key is good habits, efficient, committed people, good functioning on and off the court that sustains performance.

Águilas has been having good tournaments and is missing something at the end, will it be this time?

We are taking corresponding steps: the average has been maintained, we have achieved an undefeated record for the club, the highest score to date, and on this occasion we are alive in the Colombia Cup against a rival like Nacional that is important in our growth because it is the art of preparation for the home run. Playing this stage of the tournament against the greats, we only need Santa Fe (they beat Nacional, Junior and Millonarios and tied with América), is a sign of how we can play the home run duels. We have to arrive well, focused and fresh to develop our good football.

Do you see your team as strong enough to fight?

The team shows that it competes, that it is difficult for goals to be scored, that it creates many scoring situations, that it remains in the lead, with its performance it was able to start making rotations in the face of such a tight schedule, and we have one less game. One analyzes the averages and trends and it would be very difficult for us to be left out of the big party, but this is with seriousness, feet on the ground, humility, and knowing that we have football to compete, we must have the determination to know how to play games decisive, we show signs that we can compete at the level to reach the final.

Did you come to Colombia to be champion?

One always dreams of being champion, but we are going step by step, we have 3 fronts, the Colombia Cup, the League and the general table, we want to qualify for the cups, we want to go to the Copa Libertadores and hopefully in the most glorious way, being champion of the league. Football-wise we feed our dream.

What has Farías instilled?

Understanding the players to help them, I came to be one more of them, be a balance between players and the leadership, try to transmit the international experience I have. Without imposing things but with dialogue, seduction, and negotiation we reach points of agreement. There is a synergy that generates a win-win relationship, to aspire to what we dream of and today things are working out. At some point they are not going to come out and it is normal, there are downward curves to start up again, it is how one knows how to focus. Victories and defeats do not last more than 24 hours. There is no room for blinking.

With the tight schedule, how do you work?

We believe in individual work, good periodization, understanding that not all organisms react the same, we do work under an integrated method, including tactical-technical, physical-technical, physical-technical and physical-tactical, and the social part, understanding the society we came to to get the maximum potential out of the players. After that stage, one is under continuous review and reflection and severe self-criticism of working with passion to improve, growing every day, with the challenge of reaching the home run at our best moment of coupling. I am satisfied with the first half against America. And that we know how to deal with the moments when we are not so well.

Why did Farías decide to come to Colombia?

When I left Aucas, the first call was a Colombian team that did not hire me (they kept it to themselves), they thought I could lend a hand. He consulted one more but they had already arranged with a coach, and I really have a life motto, that I don’t stop, I change direction and I don’t stop. I have been directing for 30 continuous years and this was not going to be the exception, I had desire, strength, and one reaches 50 years old and knows that it is an important moment to achieve success and in this profession you need wisdom, experience, maturity. It is to take advantage of what I have experienced.

I arrived at the Venezuela National Team at the age of 34 and had already managed 6 clubs; At 29 I was already directing the Copa Libertadores, at 22 I had already been promotion champion in my country, at 25 two-time champion… I had to live things quickly that force me to digest all this and sharpen it year by year and review what I can do. improve and grow and not stop: Colombia was my seventh league, competitive, a showcase in the world, I saw it from the outside and I didn’t know it, but in Venezuela one grows up watching Colombian football because of the proximity and importance of the time that I played, see Pibe, Higuita, Leonel, Barrabas, Rincón, Iguarán, Escobar, a constellation of players that Pacho (Maturana) and Hernán (Bolilllo Gómez) managed and that one enjoyed. I faced Colombian teams in the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana, I had qualifiers, South American youth. The dispute and coexistence with Colombia made me aware of what their football was like.

Do you miss the tie?

AND…. Yes… yes, the truth is… I spent 10 years in Venezuela and Bolivia. Deep down you feel it and long for it because it is normal, I have 48 qualifying matches, more than only maestro Tabárez has. Suddenly in the future he will be the Tabárez of a team. Until now I have had to go against the current and destiny may give me something a little more manageable.

How did you see Colombia after defeating Venezuela and drawing with Chile?

I see a lot of talent, there have been two games, they have a great generation, their team is going to turn things around, the match with Germany is a demonstration, and they started the tie carefully, they don’t risk much, they have the feeling of what They experienced the last qualifying round, that the start leads to gradual growth. I know little about his coach, it seems correct to me, not to take too many risks. I visualize that Colombia is going to grow, next year it will be much more than today, because they gain confidence by winning games, earning points, there are more places, and that it will allow them to develop a game at the level of the talent they have and the tradition and hope of a country.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news