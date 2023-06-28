The Venezuelan César Farías was presented this Wednesday as the new coach of Águilas Doradas, and from the outset, he made it very clear that he comes with very big objectives.

Farías, 50, arrives from Aucas of Ecuador, which he won at the end of last year for the first time in its history. He left office after an incident in the match against Barcelona, ​​in which he attacked two rival players. After being suspended for 14 months, the club removed him from his position.

“Águilas Doradas is the super leader of the tournament, they have an important work base, the president did not stop at that and wants with his people to strengthen the team to aspire to reach the league stronger, understanding that there are moments of high points and other low points “Farias said in his presentation.

The Venezuelan highlighted the work that the club has been doing. “There was an important exit, but solutions are already being taken in the case, there may be more exits, but what leaves me calm is that there has always been intelligence to always be in competition. Our job is to be able to help in everything that has been achieved and strengthen it, giving it the greatest number of tools,” said Farías, referring to the sale of Kevin Castaño to Cruz Azul, from Mexico.

Farías was already a champion in Bolivia, with The Strongest (2016) and with Aucas, in Ecuador (2022), and he believes that in Águilas he can also achieve it, with a 30-year career experience.

“I hope that Colombian soccer can take advantage of all the experience that I have accumulated over the years. I have the commitment to do things well, come to work and defend my institution, trying to overcome the problems in the best way,” said Farías, who He also directed the teams of Venezuela and Bolivia.

César Farías arrives at Águilas

