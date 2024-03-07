Cesar Farías is going through a moment of maximum pressure in América de Cali, as a result of the team's poor sporting performance and its recent elimination from the Copa Sudamericana.

The Venezuelan coach, who celebrates his birthday this Thursday, assures that he has the full support of the scarlet team's leadership.

This was confirmed when he arrived in Cali after the match that América lost against Alianza on Wednesday night. In addition, he denied press versions that indicate that his permanence is due to an economic conflict that would make the leadership's decision difficult.

Words of Farías

Cali, Colombia January 28, 2024. América de Cali defeated Atlético Nacional 4-1 at the Pascual Guerrero stadium during the second date of the BetPlay League I – 2024. Photo:JUAN PABLO RUEDA Share

Cold head: “The post-match feeling in which I repeat, one feels shame, sadness, and that is normal. There are things that escape desires and work. Things are not given to us as we have intended, but that does not mean that one is going to perform.”

Continuity: “It's a normal football situation. We coaches have our suitcase behind the door, there is always one who wins and one who loses. Only one champion is the one. The pressures are like that. I have the necessary strength. I spoke to Don Tulio and he told me 'everything with a cool head'. We have spoken with the president and thinking about Saturday's game.”

Isn't he leaving due to economic constraints?: “There is no bond that prevents them from making a decision. I already talked about it with the president 3 weeks ago. It doesn't happen there. The Gómez family has behaved very well with me, they have provided all the working conditions. If they couldn't take it anymore, I understand, it's not what they told me… I arrived without being in preseason, with 14 new players, without the 90 work sessions. It got uphill and we are willing to face it. I didn't come to give up.”

Backed up: “Yes, at every moment I have felt the support, beyond the situation that if I have to leave early it is something that I would know how to understand. The club made decisions before my arrival, this is a company, they need time.”

Player support: “Yes, they try. There is anxiety.”

