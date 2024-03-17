Cesar Farías He is the technician of the America of Cali, but he has not had good moments at the helm of the Valle del Cauca club, which is seeking qualification to the best eight of the first tournament of the year.

Front

The Venezuelan strategist arrived at the club after the departure of Lucas Gonzalez and the intention to bring Ricardo Gareca, but it has been in the eye of the hurricane.

Farías told intimacies about what has happened at the club, but it is surprising when he referred to the pressures he has had to field players.

“It was my turn this weekthey came to pressure me and you know that I do not allow myself to be pressured. They treat me politely and I respond politely,” he said in an interview with País de Cali.

César Farías, coach of America. Photo:Dimayor Share

And I add: “When they come and press you to ask for a special player, and a journalist had already asked me in a press conference when that player was not even called up, one begins to connect the dots; and those things allow one to think about things, especially when they call my representative to see if we can negotiate something; All I'm saying is that they took the wrong turn, we don't work like that. What does that mean? “That we are touching on interests that people don't know about and that there were.”

Farías pointed out that the fans have done that, that they have gone to ask for changes, but he has been oblivious to that pressure.

“They have done it, but I ignore it; and I don't pick on the player because one values ​​everyone's moment. I cannot confront the main actor because of an outsider or a third party. But I have to block all that from outside“, he said.

