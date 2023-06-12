Although he could not close the Under 20 World Cup that was held in Argentina as he would have liked, being crowned champion with the Italian team, the young Cesare Casadei left the host country none other than being chosen the best player of the contestin addition to having been the top scorer with seven goals.
Next, we will tell you who were the last 10 footballers who were chosen as figures in championships of this type. After that, did you have a successful career? Has anyone been forgotten? Come on.
The 20-year-old midfielder was the revelation of the U-20 World Cup 2023 and, although he was not able to crown his excellent individual performance with the trophy, he was awarded individually. The midfielder also won the Golden Boot for his 7 conquests in 7 games, which included an assist. Italy lost the final 1-0 vs Uruguay.
Kang In Lee, a Korean promise for Valencia at the time, was named the Ballon d’Or of the U20 World Cup that crowned Ukraine in 2019. Today he is a member of the Majorca from Spain.
The striker, who was champion with the English team in 2017, belonged to Chelsea and was signed by Liverpool that summer, where he did not continue. He was then sold for 21 million to Bournemouth, where he continues.
The best player in the history of football started the 2005 Under-20 World Cup in the Netherlands as a substitute, but he quickly showed all his skills and ended up being what he is, the best of all, and the top scorer. A year earlier he had made his debut with the Barcelona first team. Lionel Messi.
In 2003, there was a surprise: the United Arab Emirates did not make it past the quarterfinals, but Ismail Matar was also chosen as the best player in the tournament that Brazil won. At 40 years old! he continues to play for Al Wahda in his country.
|
PLAYER
|
VENUE AND YEAR
|
COUNTRY OF BIRTH
|
CLUB
|
ismail kill
|
United Arab Emirates 2003
|
Arab Emirates
|
Al Wahda
|
Lionel Messi
|
Netherlands 2005
|
Argentina
|
FC Barcelona
|
Sergio Aguero
|
Canada 2007
|
Argentina
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Dominic Adiyiah
|
Egypt 2009
|
Ghana
|
Fredrikstad
|
Henrique Almeida
|
Colombia 2011
|
Brazil
|
Sao Paulo
|
Paul Pogba
|
Türkiye 2013
|
France
|
Juventus
|
Adama Traore
|
New Zealand 2015
|
mali
|
CO Bamako
|
Dominic Solanke
|
South Korea 2017
|
England
|
Chelsea
|
Lee Kang-in
|
Poland 2019
|
South Korea
|
Valencia
|
Cesare Casadei
|
Argentina 2023
|
Italy
|
Reading (on loan from Chelsea)
