During the last weeks one of the most talked about topics in Spain has been the back to school. A return to the classroom that concerns both parents and students and teachers and for which a series of measures have been established.

However, due to the high numbers of recently detected infections (more than 40,000 in the last week), seem not to be enough. A thought shared by César Carballo, a physician attached to the Emergency Department of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid. “With this accumulated incidence it is crazy to open schools. We roll the dice again and see what results there are, “he said in an interview in The Sixth Night.

Back with the protocol

Carballo, father of two children, criticizes the decision to be a teacher the COVID coordinator. “It must be a sanitary. There is a protocol that It should have been known for months, I am concerned that there has not been any information to children, teachers and parents“Precisely, it qualifies teachers as” the main risk group in schools. “

Another problem that Dr. Carballo sees is that of ventilation in the classrooms. “I am concerned about airborne transmission. They are classes of 26 people, for an hour exhaling. It will not be enough to ventilate the room, “she says.

After the commotion caused by these words, he had to qualify them through his social networks. “I am the first who believes that presence is key, I want my children to go to school, but in safe classrooms, well controlled by the school’s COVID toilet, with teachers tested with PCR, and being “aggressive with early detention to maintain presence.”