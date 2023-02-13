That is why we are as we are. That’s why we deserve our luck. Scary than a brute bar, a criminal bar fanatic of the tolima has entered the field of play moments before the initial kick to hit Daniel Catano, player of millionaires and a former Tolima soccer player, who responded to the attack and was correctly expelled for that. Millionaires withdrew citing lack of guarantees and solidarity with his partner.

But much more frightening was the position taken by the president of Tolima, Cesar Camargo, how selfish, thinking of gaining a few points in the table, he gave a terrible statement live on TV. He said that they had no responsibility for the fan’s aggression, and that “the fact that everyone has seen” is that a team had withdrawn from the field “in a boycott of the game and the sport.”

Indolent! A complete chutzpah. Tolima, in its capacity as a venue and organizer of the game, is ultimately responsible for everything that happens in its stadium, beginning with what it failed to do in the stands and what it did not control on the playing field.

Camargo is the living portrait of the directors of our football, who outwardly condemn and repudiate, but who behind closed doors cohabited with the violent. It is the leaders who have not wanted to impose more severe sanctions in the regulations to put an end to violence in the stadiums, such as the loss of points and real sanctions, not to the cement, to the rows of some stands.

Will a leguleyada come?

But in this country of lawyers and profiteers, now the game that was not played will take place in the Dimayor commissions. Millionaires will allege a lack of guarantees and for this, in addition to the attack on Cataño, since last night he has shown on the networks of his players the way in which the bus in which they left the stadium was stoned.

Millionaires bus stoned in Ibagué See also Medellin vs. Tolima, follow live minute by minute

And César Camargo, the indolent president of Tolima, will allege that the police commander said that he guaranteed the safety of the game despite the fact that an overweight fan ran free across the field until he hit Cataño. And it is certain that Camargo will say that the fact is that Millonarios withdrew from the field, he did not play the game and that is why the points are his.

And knowing the Dimayor and its commissions, it will not be strange for that to happen, since they will rely on some paragraph of some article of the regulation and will suspend a position from a tribune for a couple of dates, the seat from which the gross bar came out. Nothing surprises me anymore.

Unlike Camargo, the captain of his team, Julián Quiñones, said that he agreed that the game should not be played in solidarity with his “partner” Cataño, because “tomorrow it could be one.” Round of applause for him and his common sense.

But because of violent brutes like the one who hit Cataño, as well as those who cheered him in the stands for his aggression and because of indolent and advantageous leaders like Camargo, our football is as it is.

Meluk tells him…

Gabriel Meluk

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

