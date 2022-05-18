Mexico. Leonardo Bono, son of Cesar Bono, tries to clear his name and assures that he is not kept, he works, has his own money and is not financially dependent on his famous dad.

César Bono, who has faced a series of problems with his health in recent months, is recovering from them and in the program Sale el Sol He said that he urgently needed to work now because he had children to support.

After the statement of the first actor in social networks they began to call Leonardo Bono, one of Don César’s sons, “maintained”, and now in statements to the same television program Leonardo defends himself.

Leonardo clarifies that he is also an actor, he has his own income because he works and is not supported, he also says that what his father said about him having to work to support his children he referred to it in a joking tone, since it is part of his character and personality.

Leonardo Bono with his father Don César Bono. instagram photo

“I gave myself this space to clear my name because because of the comments that were made on this program last week, I received hate messages on my social networks, my father does not support us, we are not hue…”, Leonardo points out.

Regarding Mr. Bono’s statements, he said in Sale el Sol that he already wanted to fully recover his health to work because he used money to get ahead and support his family:

“A lot of desire and a lot of need. I had four children; the daughters are married and supported by their husbands, my sons-in-law, but the sons are not married and still depend on me financially, and their mother also depends on me.”