Cesar Bk It is becoming the new musical promise of the urban genre in our country with its successful songs. This time, he has released the song “Pending Issues”, together with Lucca Hz and his video clip is close to reaching half a million views on YouTube.

In an interview with La República, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter tells us details of this song, recalls his musical beginnings and his plans in search of internationalization.

-You just released your new song “Unfinished Business”, how are you?

“Unfinished business” is a song that I just released hand in hand with Lucca Hz, in collaboration with Vinny DeLeón, who has a fairly long career. He has worked with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Maluma, among others. He is quite well known in the music industry.

-How did you get the opportunity?

Post-production was by Vinny DeLeón. We got the contact through our label and Lucca was the one who was in charge of communicating with Vinny from the beginning. Very good people, we showed him how we wanted the song to be and he took it upon himself to make it come true.

-How was the response of your followers?

My fans have reacted too well. The truth is that I never imagined that we were going to have such a good reception. The song is already close to reaching half a million views on YouTube.

On TikTok, which is the source where I handle the most, the song surpassed one million views. Thanks to this topic my numbers have grown a lot.

-What is it inspired by?

We composed it with three people: Lucca, Diego Mercado and myself. We are inspired to do things today and not leave them for tomorrow. “Unfinished Business” is a song that tries to explain to us that the time to get things done is now.

Many times, especially what we are living through (the pandemic), we do not know what is going to happen in the future, we do not know if that hug, that kiss has been the last and we always have to take the opportunity to show them to the people we have by our side the love we have for them.

-Do you compose your songs?

I compose all my songs. We have a team that I turn to to make some decisions, but generally, the songs that I work on, I only make myself.

I have songs that I am working with Colombian producers, who are producers of Mike Bahía, with them we see everything that is production.

-How do you decide to dedicate yourself to music?

I studied law for the five years of my degree and I finished it. I made a promise to my parents that I was going to finish my degree in gratitude for everything they had done. Time passed, I was studying and the opportunity arose to be in some television programs (The 4 finalists, Peru has talent) and from that moment I realized that my thing was the stages, the music.

Since I began to be welcomed by people, I realized that was what I wanted to dedicate myself to. There was no way to be happy if it wasn’t singing. Being a musician in Peru is a bit complicated: a lot of doors close, but when one opens, that’s where everything starts to fall under its own weight.

-What challenges have you encountered when entering the artistic environment?

One of the challenges is that everything is for contacts. If you don’t work with the right people it is a bit difficult to be able to access producers, feats, to be able to work with other people. Much depends on the quality of the product one is looking for. Most people like to do something and get it out in the best possible way. One of the biggest difficulties is which labels turn to see you.

I was lucky that a friend of mine told me about a person who had opened a label and had a distribution contract with Sony Music Latin America. He offered me a very good piece of information and I didn’t think twice. Thanks, that’s because my career has also been boosted a lot.

-How difficult is it to build your career in this context of the pandemic?

When we were going through this of the pandemic, one of the main obstacles we had was the economic issue because generally, it is believed that what is most received in music is through the views, but the truth is that what is most does not give is when we have presentations.

Without presentations it is difficult to recover expenses. Fortunately, Lucca is a producer, so he could do the work of producing, but we wanted to have an international sound that really characterizes us, to have a good producer, that’s why we made “little piggy” between the two of us to be able to hire Vinny.

-Have you done streaming presentations?

Yes, I do all of this on TikTok. The scope I have is quite a lot. The most I’ve had is 700 people connected at the same time. There are usually 150 people. I do not charge them for the presentation.

Cesar BK is getting ready to make productions abroad. Photo: Cesar BK / Instagram

-Are you planning to try other genres?

I started with ballads and, when I tried urban, I said: “There is no way I can change from this genre”. I fell in love at first sight. The songwriting process was pretty straightforward.

Nor is it that I have put aside the ballad, the next song that is going to come out is a pop ballad. I also have a song with Manuel Garrido Lecca that is a folklore in honor of Peru.

-Who would you like to collaborate with?

Definitely Ezio Oliva has always been one of the great goals that I have had here in Peru. Nicole Favre, who is an extraordinary singer, I think something interesting could also be done. In the end, the theme of the feats always ends up seeing my label.

-What are your biggest musical references?

At the moment, as I dedicate myself to the urban, Sebastián Yatra, Camilo, Piso 21, CNCO, that’s where my music is influenced. I also like to go to the Chino and Nacho style in what is Latin pop.

-What are the next projects?

Several songs are coming this year. I have productions abroad, I was going to go to Colombia a month ago, but I had to postpone it for a couple of more months due to the issue of the pandemic.

-What is your dream as an artist?

One of my dreams is to do a feat with Camilo. One of the goals that I have set for myself and I am going to fight until I achieve it is to become the greatest reference of music in Peru.

