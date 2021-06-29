César Azpilicueta put on a challenge as soon as you join the discipline of the National Team. “I have one thorn stuck from not show with the Selection My level“, declared the Chelsea captain in his first appearance before the press that took place at the Wanda Metropolitano in the preview of the friendly Spain-Portugal.

Azpilicueta explained that with Spain had not been able to render to the your club level in the final stages of the Eurocup and World Cup that he attended. In the first two games He couldn’t show it because he didn’t play for a minute. In view of Slovakia was the starter and took advantage of the opportunity and before Croatia he was again one of the featured.

Marked the second goal from the head, after joining the attack with a burst of caste, power and faith. Passed the medullary line, gave it to Pedri, who opened the band to Ferran while Azpilicueta joined to attack and nodded the center from the left end of the City to mesh background of the Croatian goal. In addition to that great goal that turned the goal with which Croatia took the lead, Cesar made a fabulous performance.

Azpilicueta has won the ownership What Right side, relegating the substitution to Marcos Llorente placeholder image, whom Luis Enrique has brought as a side and after starting the first two games he has not taken a minute against Slovakia and Croatia.

After win and collect the Champions with Chelsea, Azpilicueta returned to the national team after a couple of years without being called. His big dream is to be champion with Spain and he will give everything like his teammates to eliminate Switzerland on Friday and keep going in this Eurocup.