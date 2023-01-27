Last summer market, Barcelona was close to closing the signing of César Azpilicueta, however, the movement fell apart once Chelsea, in the midst of a financial and sports crisis, asked the Spanish side for support to stay in the squad While the team was being rebuilt, being so and for his loyalty and gratitude to the London team where he has a legendary label, also thinking about his family life, the World Cup veteran ruled out Xavi’s project.
Although, today the veteran’s present within Chelsea is not the best, the club has closed countless signings that has relegated him to the bench, even despite the injuries of directing competitors, Graham Potter does not have much of the Iberian and is not ruled out for the footballer to step aside next summer as the club is undergoing a total generational change and the Spaniard would not go into much planning, something that he could take advantage of in Barcelona.
Sport anticipates that although César is a total veteran and Barcelona is looking for a much heavier right-back and looking to the future, the club would not look badly at signing the still Chelsea player in the summer if they do not get another of their names on the list, because they know that it would be an immediate solution and with a very low investment, in addition, Xavi really likes Azpilicueta for his ability to perform both as a winger and as a central defender.
