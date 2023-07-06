Diego Pablo Simeone has been following the trail of César Azpilicueta (Zizur Mayor, Navarra, 33 years old) for a long time. A little less than a year ago, with the team already concentrated in San Rafael (Segovia), the Argentine coach regretted that the Navarrese central defender was about to sign for Barcelona. According to sources close to Chelsea, ten million euros truncated the operation and Azpilicueta remained in the London entity. This summer, Simeone has not let him escape. With Inter Milan launched and very willing to hire him, the Argentine coach suggested that the club enter the bid. The signing has not been made official until this Thursday, but Cholo and the player took it for granted for days after the coach told him that he was going to be an important piece. What was agreed with the club is one year with the option of another, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. The objectives set for the execution of that second year are not difficult to meet. It is a pattern similar to the one signed the previous summer by Axel Witsel.

Azpilicueta was in London on Tuesday and Wednesday to part ways with Chelsea, with whom he had a year left on his contract. After eleven seasons (508 games, 17 goals and 56 assists), they have granted him a free leave for leaving the club as a player who has left his mark both in the offices and among the fans. He was the captain who lifted the Champions League (2021), and his collection of eight titles is not just any. In addition to the aforementioned European Cup, he won: Premier League (2015 and 2017), FA Cup (2018), Europa League (2013 and 2019), European Super Cup (2021) and a Club World Cup (2021). These last two, also as bearer of the bracelet.

During his journey in London, Azpilicueta managed to be recognized as a footballer involved with the club like few others. It was not uncommon to see him at the Cobham sports complex watching the men’s and women’s reserve teams. Raised in the Osasuna youth academy, that profile of a player who makes a club has also been valued by Simeone. In principle, Azpilicueta arrives more as a third center-back from the right than as a winger. He feels more comfortable there now and his new coach also appreciates it. In addition to his defensive sobriety, Cholo sees a central defender who knows how to support the game in the opposite field. In interior areas, he applies the thread that remains from his beginnings as a winger and his consecration as a winger. Morata has taken advantage of those curved centers when they coincided at Chelsea and with the national team.

The coach and the club consider having hired a versatile footballer with guaranteed performance, very jealous of taking care of himself since a serious knee injury at Marseille. Since then, he goes to the gym before training and does not usually forgive massages and recovery baths at the end of them. Simeone is convinced that he has caught a safe value that will add solidity to his plan to reinforce the defense because he considers that an important part of the fiasco in the first part of last year was due to the absences of Giménez and Savic. The latter will be Azpilicueta’s direct competitor, if one takes into account that last year Mario Hermoso, as a left-footed central defender, became the best player on the team after the World Cup break along with Antoine Griezmann and Giménez finished at a good level in the middle . Savic will be a very demanding competitor for the Navarrese and more so if he is spared by injuries. He’s a dugout heavyweight who’s in that phase where veterans also have to prove something critical. The tough Montenegrin central defender is at that point where he has to show that there is still no talk of decline.

Until now, when Savic has been in form, there was no one to take him out of the team. Simeone always respected the states of form of the central defenders a lot in the seasons in which he could boast of having the best foursome in the world. Miranda, Gódín, Lucas and Giménez and Savic when the Brazilian left. If anything, he was slow to relegate Godín when it was evident that the Uruguayan central defender already suffered too much when balls leaked behind his back. There, both the hierarchy and the condescension that coaches sometimes have with the footballers who have given them everything weighed heavily on Simeone.

Another competitor for the Navarrese will be the Turkish Caglar Söyüncu, who will be presented this afternoon from Leicester and also with his freedom card in hand. He is a bet of the sports director Andrea Berta. From what some club employees point out, he is more related to him to compete with Giménez, although he can also play as a right-handed and left-handed central defender. After having competed very little during the last season, his arrival is impregnated with an air of mystery. Quite the opposite of Azpilicueta.

